D. JAKE ROBERTS: We are SOL Survivors

SOL is a Latin word with several meanings. It’s the 5th tone in the diatonic musical scale …music couldn’t survive without it and I’m not certain we could survive without music. It’s also a French coin. SOL is the mythical Roman God of the sun (to the Greek it’s Helios).

For purposes of today’s column I’m parking on SOL’S primary definition which is, our SUN. Without this SOL we could/ do /would not survive. Equally true is the fact that without the SON (JESUS) we would perish.

The word SOL-AR means anything pertaining to the sun. (Solar batteries, solar system, solar panels, solar eclipse, solarium, solarize, solar flare, solstices, etc.). The word “solace” even conveys comfort.

Here in western Nebraska we have 115 “sunny“ days (30% or less cloud cover) and 112 “partly sunny” days (40-70% cloud cover).

Depression can often be associated with prolonged numbers of days without sunshine.

I think “warm” summarizes our sunshine, with 2 exceptions. 1) The surface of the sun has been discovered to be 10,0000 F. 2) The core of the sun is estimated to be a mere 27 million0 F. HOT! I question how on earth anyone could know that!

We did finally figure out that the earth orbits the sun (along with 7 other companion planets), and not vice versa.

We indeed are SOL survivors.

JESUS has created it to be so. Here’s a great fact-filled resource for learning about our SOL. https://www.childfun.com/articles/general/sun-facts-for-kids/

Today’s column was prompted yesterday (fully sunny) when the temperature leveled out at +20, with a wind-chill of -200 and the ground was covered with 6” of newly fallen snow. Brrrrrrrrrrrr.

The sun was blindingly blazing away and though the temperature remained the same, the birdbath thawed and there was a lot of “steam” rising from the melting snow on the nearby absorbent black asphalt pavement. The SOL’s rays (and particles) ruled the day. What a paradox.

In my concern for the outdoor-bound critters, there was a warming solace as they turned their chests toward the heat source, the SOL, and they survived another frigid day.

Spring looms near as it’s now time to move our clocks forward. Warmer days will again, and soon, abound and all of nature will have to again submit to the SOL.

Are you eager for Sol’s introit? I sure am.

I will gladly have my mower give its storage spot to my snow blower.

It’s a skier’s delight to have a sunny breakthrough that turns a dangerously dark and grey-clouded- slope into an eyeball-friendly haven, making sure the colored goggles block the brilliance and its harmful UV rays, safely skiing to your heart’s content.

Hearts are melted, bodies are warmed and our spirits are lifted and brightened.

Good news/bad news: bad news first … JESUS’ parable of the sower depicts four different soils which represents people’s hearts. The seed is the Word of God being broadcast onto the soils. The second of those is rocky soil. Here seed lodges and quickly begins to grow until the SOL beats on its rootless condition. In this bad news instance the sun is a metaphor for tough times and tough people. The shallow-rooted plant withers. The good news is what happens when the seed falls on fertile, productive soil. The SOL is the welcomed photosynthesizer to this heart. The seed has great root, the weeds are cultivated away and the birds (the Evil One) can’t snatch the seeds (The Word of God).

Is the Son-shine good news or bad news for you? (Matthew 13). Thy Word have I hidden in my heart, that I might not sin against Thee (God). (Psalm 119:11) I welcome You, Son, to shine on, and within, me.

PRAYER NUGGET: Thank You, Father, for the SOL! In JESUS’, the Son’s name, amen.

(Any Bible quotes are from the NKJV)

Please remember … You are deeply loved!