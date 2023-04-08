Easter. It’s an annual celebration, causing much inner consideration of what is truth. What is true? What is truth? Is it obsolete or absolute? Is it relative?

From the vantage of a treestand, truth is a serious point to ponder. Opinions abound, what we believe is tested and myriads of religious gatherings have given rise to much conflict and doubt. Who knows?

This we considered during last week’s column. If there is no God then, of course, no one can, or does, know. If there is, then what is true about life, creation, knowledge, love, emotion, grieving and resurrection? What about Jesus? What choices are we given? What choices do we make? Who knows? Who cares?

So, let’s head to the treestand (or your preferred place for solitude and reflection) and ponder away. Jesus said that He was truth and that no one comes to his father, God, but through Him. If that’s not true and He knew it wasn’t true, then He is the greatest liar of all time.

Secondly, if that isn’t true and He was in a clueless fog believing that it is true, then He was living a psychotic delusion of the worst sort. And then this, the final and critical consideration — If He is in fact really the truth and exclusive way to God the Father, then He is everything He claimed to be.

He claimed that before Abraham was, He is the great I am. He claimed further to be the prophesied Prophet, Priest and King and Lord. He is described as the Word that was with God and was God and that He created everything that exists and that He became flesh and dwelt among us as the “only begotten of the Father.” Many people witnessed his betrayal, trial, conviction as a presumed blasphemer that claimed to be God and was deserving of, and sentenced to, death by crucifixion on a cross. “Good Friday” remembrances attest to that very outcome.

Once dead, they buried him and sealed the tomb. Then it happened! God raised Him from the dead and those many witnesses who saw Him killed, now saw Him very much alive and believed He was indeed the truth and only way to Father God. Not a liar, not a deluded psychologically bereft person. He was the living Son of God.

Ever since, the challenge has been to wholeheartedly believe this truth ... this One who is The Truth. Belief is synonymous with faith and trust. Being a believer, one receives the gift of eternal life. The event can’t be disputed. The resurrection is a categorically historical truth.

Time in the treestand constantly confirms the incredible designs by the Creator. To not believe is a perilous delusion and decision. Liars abound decrying Jesus is not Lord. His banquet invitation to us has been purchased at great price, the blood of the Holy One, Jesus! Come!

Every living creature is appointed once to die, yet for the believer to be absent from the body is to be present with the resurrected Lord Jesus. From my treestand, truth stands. Apparently, truth is not subject to opinion, to perspectives of relativity or to any form of denial.

Absolutely, Jesus is the truth. Let everything that has breath praise the Lord. (Psalm 150:6) Let’s confess with our mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in our heart that God raised Him from the dead. (Romans 10:9,10) Come, let us magnify and exalt the Lord together. (Psalm 34:3) May the resurrection of Jesus, the truth, be the object of this Easter’s grandiose celebration.

Do you believe the truth? “You shall know the truth, and the truth shall set you free.” (John 8:32) Praying you have been set free. It’s Easter!

PRAYER NUGGET: Heavenly Father, we love you, too. Thank you for sending your Son, Jesus as very Creator, Messiah, Lord and Savior. Thank you that the believers will soon see you and be with you, forever. In Jesus’ name. Amen.