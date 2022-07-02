D. JAKE ROBERTS: What were you thinking?

Negatively, it’s so easy to blurt out. “What were you thinking!”

And, that’s not a question. It’s a statement, akin to the judgment call saying “Are you outta your mind?!” An expensive mistake or ill-intended word can elicit such an outburst. Has anyone ever said this to you?

A poor choice of igniting a firework that ends in eye damage or worse, can get a “What were you thinking!”

I confess to being part of an FFA campout in the U.P. (Upper Peninsula of Michigan where the residents are referred to as “Yoopers”). A day-activity included a school bus drop-off at the border-crossing into Canada where we all legally purchased as many fireworks/firecrackers we could stuff into our various items of clothing. It worked really slick. That evening’s campfire (my grandkids call them fire-camps) was a real hoot. Many dollars went up in noisy smoke that night. Somehow, we still had money left over in our pockets.

Soooo … we talked our ag teacher into another day-trip the next day. This time with a determined mission. Upon our return to the United States of America we once again sidled through customs. “Not so fast boys.”

“Where are your fireworks?”

Our answer was some sort of, “Uhhh, what fireworks?”

The customs officer’s answer was particularly direct: “Oh, you know. Like the ones you have stuffed anywhere you could. When it was all said and done, the counter was rather full from a pricey Canadian shopping spree. If we were thinking at all, it would be classified as stinkin’ thinkin”.

Fortunately, we weren’t jailed or fined. What were we thinking?!

On a more positive note, at times, it actually is a question. A penny for your thoughts, we say. An incredible portion of God’s enormous and supernatural creation is that of the brain, the mind, the thinker part of our body. It’s the control center and memory bank. It’s the link to our heart where belief takes place.

The Word of God gives us this challenge and command: “Commit your works to the LORD, And your thoughts will be established.” (Proverbs 16:3) Proverbs 12:5 says this: “The thoughts of the righteous are right, but the counsels of the wicked are deceitful”.

Have you pondered and thought about this teaching on what to think?

“Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.” (Philippians 4:8 KJV) Philippians 2:5 invites us to, “Let this mind be in you which was also in Christ Jesus.” Jesus raises the standard to include this in Matthew 5:27, 28: “You have heard that it was said to those of old, ‘You shall not commit adultery. But I say to you that whoever looks at a woman to lust for her has already committed adultery with her in his heart.” “Isaiah 55:8-11 reminds us “’For My thoughts are not your thoughts, Nor are your ways My ways,’” says the LORD. “’For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are My ways higher than your ways, and My thoughts than your thoughts.’” Romans 12:1,2 begs us to “not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God.”

May this food for thought stir us to a deep and hearty walk with the Lord Jesus.

PRAYER NUGGET: Thank you, Father, for thinking of us, and for what you think of us. Thanks for loving us as You do. We bask and marvel at Your all-sufficient grace. In Jesus’ name. Amen

D. Jake Roberts is the assistant pastor at Monument Bible Church in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.