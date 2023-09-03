The timber patches unfold some pretty impressive clinging dilemmas.

I watched a motherload of young coons make their way to a pine tree with branches overhanging a steep drop-off. One was “in a pickle” (an interesting cliché meaning in a difficult situation). Sure enough, one of the kits got too far out and ended up dangling over the ledge. It was clinging to the narrow branch by a few sharp claws on one front paw. It finally had to give up and drop to the floor far below. Catlike, it landed on all fours and safely waddled off.

After 28 days, turkey eggs are cracked open. Astonishingly after 10 days to two weeks, they’re up and flying on their own. Until then, the hens are busy clinging to the young chicks that typically number 10 to 14. Noteworthy: all eggs of all birds have a gestation period that’s a multiple of seven, which in the Word of God is the number of “perfection,” which is an intriguing factor in this matter of creation and life. For example, it’s 21 days for chickens, small birds, 14 days; eagles ,35 days; and ostriches, 42 days. That can’t be coincidental…it’s by design. Human mothers pass eggs every four times seven days.

When as an elementary school principal, all hands were asked to be on deck twice that first day of kindergarten. It was half days, morning class and afternoon class. The routine was the same. Tenderly, it called for approaching and helping release the mother from the clutches of her clinging child. It was always interesting. Loud, reluctant releases were quickly calmed (once mom left the building). It was often a greater difficulty for the mom than for the child.

Clinging on financially can be highly stressful while trying to just hang on.

Spider webs and cholla cactus do their best to cling to susceptible passers-by. Morning glory vines’ capacity to cling to string, fence or brick serves as their life blood to survive and grow. All nursing mammals will cling tightly to their mothers’ milk faucets until they are weaned from this period for survival.

Again, it’s all by design. Creator God be praised!

Clinging on for dear life takes many forms. Sudden or serious illness can sap every ounce of energy in a person’s struggle to live. We can sometimes, to our own detriment, be guilty of clinging to our old ways. Young people can sometimes cling to their parents and homes too long. Static electricity can annoyingly cause our clothes to gather cellophane or clingy lint

Here is a powerful Labor Day reminder from the Word of God about what we should not cling to and what we should hold fast: “Do all things without complaining and disputing, that you may become blameless and harmless, children of God without fault in the midst of a crooked and perverse generation, among whom you shine as lights in the world, holding fast the word of life, so that I may rejoice in the day of Christ that I have not run in vain or labored in vain.” (Phil 2:14-16) Job’s defense included this comment: “My righteousness I hold fast, and will not let it go; My heart shall not reproach me as long as I live.” Job 27:6

Co-dependency is a common form of clinging on, which becomes fodder for a poor relationship. This behavior can be marked by guilt-trips and occasionally by suicidal thoughts.

Persistence pays. Keep on keepin’ on!

Jesus offers this wonderful invitation: “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.” (Matthew 11:28-30)

PRAYER NUGGET: Heavenly Father, thank You for Your extraordinary invitation. We say, Yes Lord!