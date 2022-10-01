D. JAKE ROBERTS: When surrounded by evil, do something

Instead of diving into depression, or giving up or in, grumbling, or just whining … turn to the truth about evil. As cold is the absence of heat, and darkness the absence of light so too it is likely that evil is a clear absence of good. The Bible teaches that only God is good, therefore evil is like the absence of God. We hear terms like agnostic, atheist and anti-Christ. To address evil apart from God, may be the most futile approach there is to life and our purpose for existing.

Observing the animal kingdom from a treestand soon reveals that mothers and sires can quickly destroy and, in some instances, devour their own offspring. There is no legal representation in critter courts, or politically adversarial debates. Without deliberation or godly counsel, the fittest survive and bullies badger their wills over the heads of their victims. They are not created in the image of God. We are!

Thoughts can be a laboratory for concocting evil. Isaiah 59 speaks of those “whose feet run to evil, And they make haste to shed innocent blood; Their thoughts are thoughts of iniquity; Wasting and destruction are in their paths. The way of peace they have not known, And there is no justice in their ways.”

Critters are clueless of such reasoning. Many moments I have spent in confusion in my treestand contemplating the Bin Laden-like campfires where evil imaginations are conjured up and too frequently placed into 9-1-1 kinds of actions. It’s evil to the core … the absence of good … of God. No wonder we’ve been called to a life of prayer. The scarier part is that the evil thoughts within us sometimes lurk closer than those outside of us. We are to guard our own hearts. Heart is where the home is … home for conscience, for sacrificial love, and hating evil (Proverbs 8:13).

What are we to do? The book of Proverbs has timely counsel for this question. Do this: hate evil, don’t devise evil, don’t rejoice in doing evil, depart from evil, pursue righteousness, pursue wisdom. Here are some contrasts laid out in Proverbs (12:20-21), “Deceit is in the heart of those who devise evil, But counselors of peace have joy. No grave trouble will overtake the righteous, But the wicked shall be filled with evil.” In 10:23, we read, “To do evil is like sport to a fool, But a man of understanding has wisdom.”

I saw a video that demonstrated that the eyes of a massive brown bear were no match for the talons of an osprey protecting its nest of eggs. Proverbs 11:27 has good advice for what we are to seek, “He who earnestly seeks good finds favor, But trouble will come to him who seeks evil.” Facing evil cartels dumping our nation with candy-colored fentanyl. Kudos to those who are attacking this evil. Our youth matter.

I don’t know that it’s evil when a nursing doe gets annoyed and vigorously announces dinner is over. It’s just what weaning entails. I observe nocturnal critters facing new dawns. Long-term and warm sunny-day siestas await. It’s serene and peaceful … for the time being.

For those who know good and God, there’s this injunction: “The weapons of our warfare are not carnal but mighty in God for pulling down strongholds, casting down arguments and every high thing that exalts itself against the knowledge of God, bringing every thought into captivity to the obedience of Christ.” (2 Corinthians 10:4-5) “Finally, brethren, whatever things are true, noble, just, pure, lovely, of good report, if there is any virtue and anything praiseworthy —think on these things.” (Philippians 4:8)

PRAYER NUGGET: Thank you Lord Jesus, for overcoming evil and also calling for us to overcome evil with good. (Romans 12:21)