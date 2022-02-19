D. JAKE ROBERTS: Where's the water?

Ever ask that question? What were your circumstances? Thirsty? Parched lawn? Drought? Leaky radiator? Going fishing? Dog dish?

Water is one of the most miraculous substances in our life ... liquid, ice and steam.

Our body is comprised of a range from between 45-75% water (60% is considered typical). Blood also is almost 60% water, whereas the plasma portion is nearly 92% water. Dehydration at about 15% can cause high blood pressure, fatigue, constipation, respiratory problems, skin issues, weight gain (slower metabolism), digestive disorders, bladder and kidney issues, possible high cholesterol and premature aging.

I reckon healthy water consumption and avoiding dehydration is something we can willfully do that has great dividends for our body. Drink water is the message!

Thinking back on the time of Noah’s flood, its primary cause was this: (Genesis 7:11, 12) “11 In the six hundredth year of Noah’s life, in the second month, the seventeenth day of the month, on that day all the fountains of the great deep were broken up, and the windows of heaven were opened. 12 And the rain was on the earth forty days and forty nights.” (Ever wish you could live to be over 600 years old? 200? 120?)