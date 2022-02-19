D. JAKE ROBERTS: Where's the water?

Ever ask that question? What were your circumstances? Thirsty? Parched lawn? Drought? Leaky radiator? Going fishing? Dog dish?
Water is one of the most miraculous substances in our life ... liquid, ice and steam.
Our body is comprised of a range from between 45-75% water (60% is considered typical). Blood also is almost 60% water, whereas the plasma portion is nearly 92% water. Dehydration at about 15% can cause high blood pressure, fatigue, constipation, respiratory problems, skin issues, weight gain (slower metabolism), digestive disorders, bladder and kidney issues, possible high cholesterol and premature aging.
I reckon healthy water consumption and avoiding dehydration is something we can willfully do that has great dividends for our body. Drink water is the message!
Thinking back on the time of Noah’s flood, its primary cause was this: (Genesis 7:11, 12) “11 In the six hundredth year of Noah’s life, in the second month, the seventeenth day of the month, on that day all the fountains of the great deep were broken up, and the windows of heaven were opened. 12 And the rain was on the earth forty days and forty nights.” (Ever wish you could live to be over 600 years old? 200? 120?)
That was some serious rainfall and flooding! And God promised, never again , a promise sealed by a rainbow gift. Whew! Sure glad God keeps His word!
Predicting how much rain, and when it will fall, and for how long has long been an elusive and ominous task.
“Let it rain” is about all we can do … except pray. We named our only and beloved daughter after our neighboring dairy farmer’s wife. She stretched to maybe 5’ 2” tall and was a giant of a prayer warrior.
Once in a local drought, she was found to be walking amid tall water-deprived spiraled cornstalks…praying and pleading with God to supply some much needed moisture. And, of course, soon the rains came.
She was the dynamo at a prayer meeting for rain who would bring her umbrella in faith.
Studying the High Plains Aquifer (AKA the Ogallala aquifer) reveals an additional 7 secondary aquifers in Nebraska. We are labeled a groundwater-rich state.
The Chadron secondary aquifer is of relatively poor quality. Wells there average 350 feet deep. Typically, the dissolved solids and sodium amounts are fairly high and traces of arsenic and uranium are present, exceeding recommended maximum levels. Chadron area residents are challenged to be testing their wells for these compounds.
Where’s the water? We need water!
Prairie fires can run rampant and rely on intense management for prevention and containment. It’s eerie to observe large helicopters hovering over small lakes and dipping their large clawed vats into the water before motoring off to fight an active fire.
Precious irrigation waters are hearty friends to our farmers. I never knew about, or saw, an irrigation tube before moving to Western Nebraska (Precious and I love it here!!! We completed our child-rearing gig here.)
I display a long irrigation tube on my office wall. They are the tool for tedious labors to irrigate our local crops.
A skilled irrigator can prime and drop tubes at an impressive rate. They are usually blessed with high-top rubber boots, a shovel, a drenched T-shirt and a wary eye for rattlesnakes. These folks are terrific at what they do.
Water for drinking, showering, flushing, irrigating and cooling is a gift from God.
I had a college roommate from Mozambique, Africa who would very modestly, and conservatively, run our private shower enough to get wet, turn the shower off, lather up, and finally do a rapid rinse until the shower was off once again. He modeled an extraordinary appreciation for water.
PRAYER NUGGET: Thank You, Father, for water! In JESUS’ name, amen.
(Any Bible quotes are from the NKJV)
Please remember … You are deeply loved!