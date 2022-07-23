D. JAKE ROBERTS: Which way is up?

Feb 15, 1978, in Las Vegas boxer Leon Spinks defeated the “Greatest”, Muhammad Ali by a decision. In the post-fight press conference, Ali (formerly Cassius Clay) said, “”If I had to lose the title (at age 36 ), I’m glad I lost it to a real man like Leon.” Spinks would comment, “Ali’s the greatest … but I’m the latest.”

In the late Spring of 1979. Leon Spinks came to our local Caberfae Ski Area west of Cadillac, Michigan. The large rustic cafeteria was converted into a boxing ring and training center. Draped behind the ring was a large splashy banner … “Leon Spinks Heavyweight Champion of the World.” There at Caberfae, Leon would train for his upcoming fight against Gerrie Coetzee scheduled for Monte Carlo, Monaco on June 24, 1979.

Several of us witnessed that day's three practice rounds of sparring. Strong-fisted sparring partner Mahmud from Lebanon, after three rounds and wearing the greatest safety headgear, would stagger unmercifully from numerous punishing blows. He barely knew which way was up. Sadly, there were no concussion protocols in place that day. Spinks threw wicked punches.

Almost daily, he ran 15 miles up and down the ski hills and was in tremendous physical condition. His skill and co-ordination was displayed on a dangling punching bag by uncanny, high-speed clickety-click rhythms. He was impressive.

In that same post-fight interview, Ali remarked, “We’re all gonna lose sometime in life.” Our Bible states clearly that, “It is appointed unto men once to die.” (Hebrews 9:27) Spinks died last year at age 67. Ali died six years ago of septic shock at age 74. We are all equal at the foot of the cross where Jesus died at age 33. He was then raised from the dead, ascended to God the Father, and has promised to come again to receive His bride, the Church, to live for eternity in His presence.

Jesus, the Lamb of God is the Great Shepherd. He alone is the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) “…for there is no other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved.” (Acts 4:12) “And being found in appearance as a man, He humbled Himself and became obedient to the point of death, even the death of the cross. Therefore, God also has highly exalted Him and given Him the name which is above every name, that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow … and that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.” (Philippians 2:5-11)

The question about God for all mankind regardless of race, gender, age, generation, wealth/poverty, musical or athletic prowess, intelligence, family tree, whether you’ve been naughty or nice is … “Which way is up?”

Ephesians 3:20-21 says, “Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us, to Him be glory in the church by Christ Jesus to all generations, forever and ever. Amen.”

The question from Jesus to mankind is this: “For what profit is it to a man if he gains the whole world, and loses his own soul … ?” (Matthew 16:26)

Jesus is “the way up”! He declared, “I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father but by me”. (John 14:6)

PRAYER NUGGET: David prayed in Psalm 5:1-3 “Give ear to my words, O Lord, consider my meditation. Give heed to the voice of my cry, My King and my God, For to You I will pray. My voice You shall hear in the morning, O Lod; In the morning I will direct it to You, And I will look up.” In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Please remember … You are deeply loved!