We humans are prone to view ourselves through the lens of our genealogy, DNA, ethnicity, and gender.

If you are not what I am then we live out our cultural bias with degrees of get-along-togetherness. If they’re from Bridgeport, would a deer be a whitetail Greek? From Scotts Bluff County, would the Mule deer population be Russian German? Would river-run whitetails have a bit of a Cajun backdrop? Would Red Deer be classified as Native American?

Would moose be Canadian (Many geese of course are Canadian)? Is the European Fallow deer Scandinavian? (Do they bleat, bugle or grunt in English, Swedish, French, Polish?) Are elk simply mountaineers? Are reindeer Laplanders, Alaskan Yukon-ers or the only nationality of deer that can fly at night annually in December? Are Sika deer Asian and are they called Japanese for a reason? How about the Indian Muntjac or “barking deer” or the Roe deer from Southeast Asia? What about the Northern Pudu of the South American variety?

The list is long and includes Taruca, Irish elk, Javan Rusa, Siberian roe, pygmy brocket, Philippine deer, Calamian deer, Pronghorn (prairie goat), etc. And if we were to put them all in one fenced-in 500-acre parcel, how would they get along?

To a lion, of course they would all represent a delightful prey and feast. The parallels and analogies to human life are a bit uncanny.

Are deer biased? Do they demand their own way? Is there a “pecking order” with mafia, bullies and politicians vying for superiority? Are there timid deer, aggressive deer, kings, queens and rock stars?

I marvel at the “boingers.” Mule deer gad about boing-ing with all fours while the other races of deer either leap from their back legs or gallop horse-like.

And the prowess of a mule deer to navigate steep rocky slopes (much like Rocky Mountain sheep) is a sight to behold … or hear as pebbles of stones trickle downhill. I am in awe.

Creator God is responsible for this diversity and design. The perpetuation of all these nationalities with the common need for food, exercise and rest happens amazingly via male planters of their wiggly seed into the warm lush female gardens awaiting the mystical multiplication of millions of cells that develop teeth, brains, hooves, lungs, hearts, livers, deer-speech, sight and hearing.

Life miraculously moves on through generation after generation. The historical evidences, the living in the now and the preparation for the future all flow onward. Wow.

“God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son (Jesus) that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life”. (John 3:16) Coming to grips with our gender, nationality, generation, genealogy and DNA makes for a most interesting walk through this brief life and sojourn.

Here’s a heads-up from the Word of God (Bible): “Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, that He may exalt you in due time: Casting all your care upon Him; for He careth for you. Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour: Whom resist steadfast in the faith, knowing that the same afflictions are accomplished in your brethren that are in the world. But the God of all grace, Who hath called us unto His eternal glory by Christ Jesus, after that ye have suffered a while, make you perfect, stablish, strengthen, settle you. To Him be glory and dominion forever and ever. Amen.” (1 Peter 5:6-11)

Leaders need to lovingly lead well. “As a roaring lion, and a ranging bear; So is a wicked ruler over the poor people.” (Proverbs 28:15)

PRAYER NUGGET: Heavenly Father, thank You for Your extraordinary creation! We continue to sing about You, with our child-like faith, “Red and yellow, black and white, they are precious in Your sight. Jesus loves the little children of the world." In Jesus’ name. Amen.