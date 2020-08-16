FIELD 6 MILES OUTSIDE SCOTTSBLUFF — On my list of concerns for my first hot-air balloon ride, I’ll admit, cows were left off. What a fool.
Let’s start at the top. I’m a New Mexican, born and bred, so I like to think I know a few things about hot air balloons. I’m an old hand at getting up for the International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque and I know to call the balloon an ‘envelope’ for the 18th-century French papermakers who started the whole thing. As the age-old adage: I wasn’t afraid of flying, I was afraid of hitting the ground, but I still jumped at the chance to take a ride.
The pilot for the adventure was cracking jokes, green eyes always teasing and answering our constant questions. Our ride was spectacular, watching the patchwork quilt of the land blooming underneath your feet, the ribbon of the river, while you feel unmoving. For a moment, it’s just the quiet, birdsong winding it’s way up, then the roar of the propane burners, then tranquility. It was freedom. After dipping into the water and dancing above the treeline, we hit the snag.
A sudden wind change, blew our balloon into a tangle of branches punching three holes into the balloon. The pilot said he’d have to cut everything short and make sure we got down soon and repaired the envelope for safety. The three other passengers and I felt calm and put at ease by his manner, he knew what he was doing. We soared up to find a place to land, aiming for a field of cut barley across Highway 26. We couldn’t make it, with the way the wind blew.
So as our shadow darkened the ground, and the shapes below us came into clarity, I heard the lowing — and my blood ran cold. The cows and calves wheeled underneath, mooing as we sailed over. In the middle of the field, sizing up the balloon were two bulls, grunting their challenge. I knew I was toast.
I have a healthy appreciation for cows. My grandfather, a southeastern Colorado native, used to let his “herd,” a rag-tag 13 head of angus-cross run wild at his salvage yard (never junkyard). These were not the cuddly cows of 4-H. Often, our little mutt would bark at a beef cow 30 times his size, when the cow disagreed with his tone, he’d hide behind me, with her trotting behind. We’d then race to see who could slink behind my dad the fastest. It’s a great system, if you have a dad nearby.
The balloon snuck over the fence, (alright, we cleared it by a lot), and only then did my heart stop pounding. Being stranded, hungry, nowhere near the car and a little lost: those were all things adventurers face, it was the cows I wasn’t prepared for. We landed (gracefully) beside a slough, with only tadpoles and mosquitos for company. With the intrepid chase crew on the way, we passengers had to get hands-on, literally. We helped ‘walk’ the balloon, pulling on handles attached to the basket. It was almost equal tugging and being pushed by the basket (watch your feet).
The red pickups were sights for sore eyes as the crew navigated back roads to get to us. After their hard work, passengers and crew alike were treated to a pun-filled toast about the Montgolfier brothers. We had an explanation of a traditon of carrying champagne for a safe flight (or orange juice for the underage or non-partaking). The tradition is to catch the cork for good luck on the next ride. After the pop, I made an ungraceful lunge missing the cork. I loved the ride, our pilot was a blast, the crew was great and I’d do it again in heartbeat.
So, for the next group that’s got to go up: don’t worry about it, you’re in fantastic hands. But maybe, prepare for possible cows.
