Enjoy the celebration

In 1939, President Franklin D. Roosevelt moved the holiday up one week. It was during the Great Depression and he wanted to give businesses an extra week of selling before Christmas. However, FDR’s move was not a popular move. In 1941 he changed Thanksgiving, setting it on the fourth Thursday of November, where it has stayed.

The tradition of football on Thanksgiving started with the Detroit Lions, who have played a football game every Thanksgiving day since 1934. The Dallas Cowboys started playing on Thanksgiving in 1966 and now we have a third game.

The official presentation of a turkey to the president each year began in 1947 under President Harry S. Truman. He and his family reportedly enjoyed the meal. President John F. Kennedy spared the 55-pound turkey, giving it back to the farm just three days before his assassination. The first president on record issuing a “pardon” to the turkey given him was President Ronald Reagan. President George H.W. Bush, in 1989, was the first to grant an official “presidential pardon” to the turkey given to him.

This year, Thanksgiving traditions have been disrupted by a pandemic. Family gatherings may be smaller, the annual Thanksgiving in the Valley has been turned into a drive-thru, but the holiday goes on. A holiday that is much more than tradition, it is a time to reflect on all we have to be thankful for.