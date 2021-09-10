Examining Invermectin

As the adult primary care providers of Regional West Health Services in Scottsbluff, we again write to you with a new concern. We are fielding more questions and requests regarding the use of ivermectin for the prevention and treatment of COVID 19. At this time we are not finding sufficient evidence to support the use of ivermectin against COVID- 19.
Ivermectin is an anitparsitic drug used orally in humans against a few parasitic infections that don’t exist in our area, and topical preparations can be used against scabies and head lice. It also has veterinary preparations that are used for a variety of animal parasitic infections. Like all pharmaceutical treatment medications it may have some side effects including itching, rash, fever, headaches, body aches, eye inflammation, and liver inflammation to mention a few. While it’s generally well tolerated when used for appropriate indications, its use is not risk free.
There have been studies from around the world looking at the use of ivermectin in the treatment of COVID. While some studies showed promise, others showed no benefit or worsening of COVID with ivermectin. All of the studies were small, using varying doses of ivermectin, or combining it with other medications making it difficult to come to any significant conclusions about ivermectin’s effectiveness with COVID. Because of this, we do not recommend ivermectin use for COVID patients at this time. Larger, better designed studies are ongoing, so the outlook may change. We’ll be watching for those results. Despite reports, there is no evidence that ivermectin had any effect on the COVID Delta variant outbreak in India. Reports of stunning effectiveness appear to be simply misinformation.
Recently we received an alert from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services warning us to be on the watch for overdoses resulting from human ingestion of nonprescription veterinary preparations of ivermectin. Poison control centers have seen a five-fold increase in calls for human ivermectin poisonings. Symptoms have included nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, low blood pressure, confusion, hallucinations, seizure, coma and death. We ask people to avoid ingesting veterinary preparations of this drug in the strongest possible terms.
We would like to remind you that we have preventive measures and treatments that have very good evidence of effectiveness. Vaccines, as we discussed before, are safe and effective. We believe they represent our best weapon against COVID. For those at higher risk who become infected, we have antibody treatments that have been shown to greatly reduce severe disease and hospitalization. The use of this treatment has now expanded to higher risk patients with significant exposure, to prevent infection. These antibody treatments are available now at Regional West and we are eager to discuss them with you.
In summary, we find insufficient evidence for the use of ivermectin in the treatment of COVID and recommend against its use at this time. We strongly discourage the use of veterinary ivermectin products for humans. We do encourage the use of therapies with good evidence like vaccines and antibody treatments. As always, we are here to discuss your concerns and answer your questions.