FROMA HARROP: Two cheers for our drugmakers

America’s big drug companies are refusing to let President Donald Trump use them as campaign props. That is right and proper.

First, nine of them pledged to not release a vaccine before one is deemed effective and safe. Having failed to manage or even acknowledge the COVID-19 crisis, Trump has turned to pushing the fantasy that an acceptable vaccine would appear by Nov. 3.

Big Pharma said not before its time. The companies vowed to “stand with science,” a point that has to be made nowadays.

Then the drug companies refused to participate in the Trump Card scheme. Trump wanted to send seniors $100 cards to help pay for drugs -- presumably with his name plastered on them.

“We could not agree to the administration’s plan to issue one-time savings cards right before a presidential election,” a spokeswoman for PhRMA, an industry trade group, said.

And so, two cheers for them.