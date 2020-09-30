GARY MOORE:The positive solution is American optimism

You can be an optimist and not like the President’s choice. You can be a positive person yet disagree with this nominees’ rulings from the bench, but optimistic people do not try to damage those with whom they disagree. Optimistic people enter debates believing something better will come because of the discussion. Positive people believe that others with differences of opinion can still work together for the betterment of our nation and world. An optimist will not throw bricks, damage other people’s property and physically harm others over ideological differences. When an optimist has a brick in hand, they build something positive and beautiful.

I am confident that rational people on both sides of the political debate can find common ground and return our nation from the brink. I believe in American Optimism. But let me assure you that believing in optimism is only half the battle. We must rise together and demand an end to the vitriol that’s tearing us apart. Both extreme sides will stand and point fingers at the other side, but I assure you, it is coming from the extremes on both sides. Those in the extremes will never admit fault, it’s going to take those of us in the middle who believe this nation and our values are worth saving, to rise up without a brick in our hand and say enough is enough.