JACKIE CUSHMAN: Main event

If you watched this week’s presidential debate between Republican President Donald J. Trump and Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden, you might have felt as though you were watching a mixed martial arts match among three people, the third being Chris Wallace, the beleaguered Fox News anchor who tried to moderate. Throughout the 90 minutes, which felt more like 90 days to me, all three people ran over each other verbally; at times, I could not understand what anyone was saying.

The attacks were endless, and the answers were often not answers but pivots to another attack. My bet is that no one changed their mind on who they are going to vote for based on the debate.

As anticipated, Biden attacked Trump for his handling of COVID-19 and continually called the current economy Trump’s economy, as if Trump -- and not the pandemic -- had caused the decline.