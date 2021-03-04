JACKIE CUSHMAN: Simple terms

The children who are attending school virtually may be falling behind as well, as many parents are trying to work full time and care for their young children full time, an impossible task. This has been happening for almost a year, long past the initial three-week curve-flattening period we were led to believe would suffice. Mental health is at a crisis level; my friends who are counselors are fully booked.

Instead of gathering together and addressing this crisis as a nation, we are pitting ourselves against one another. By classifying or casting individuals as no more than intersections of their race, gender, etc., we are no longer noticing people as distinct individuals who share similarities.

This is dehumanizing. While we might have some common experiences based on external attributes that are easily categorized, we have more common experiences as humans. This is the goal of reading: to share common experiences and bind us together so that we can help one another, rather than tear one another apart.

“You see us as you want to see us,” wrote the Breakfast Club to the teacher who was overseeing Saturday detention. “In the simplest terms, in the most convenient definitions. But what we found is that each of us is a brain, and an athlete, and a basket case, and a princess, and a criminal.”

My point is that each of us can determine if our goal is to sort ourselves into competing factions or to create ties that bind us together. We can focus on what makes us different or on seeing the connections we have to one another. This process is more additive than divisive, but it may require us to have greater aspirations and greater vibrancy of our imaginations.