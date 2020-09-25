JACKIE CUSHMAN: Stay calm and slow to anger

Most of us understand the concept of working toward a goal based on the system in place. For example, when I was in college, I’d review the syllabus for each class, see how the professor calculated final grades (did it include performance on homework and quizzes or just tests, and how was each of those weighted?) and then periodically figure out -- based on my past performance -- what I needed to do to get the grade I wanted.

Let’s take this tack while reviewing the upcoming presidential election. As I wrote a few weeks ago, we elect a president based not on who wins the popular vote but who wins at least 270 of the Electoral College’s 538 electoral votes. In 2016, Donald Trump won the Electoral College 304-227. His Democratic challenger, Hillary Clinton, won the popular vote but lost the election by losing rural areas.

When you hear someone try to undercut Trump by saying, “But he lost the popular vote,” it means the person either doesn’t understand how our system works (this is a call for better civics lessons in school) or simply didn’t like the outcome and, therefore, wants to change the system. Remember all the Democratic anger after Trump won in 2016? It’s possible this anger is clouding people’s judgment.