JACKIE GINGRICH CUSHMAN: Independents rule and will continue to do so

The Republicans could still overreach and underperform what they could achieve over the long term. But, if they carry out a well-planned strategy, they could not only win the midterm elections but they could change the country’s political dynamics for decades to come.

Some Republicans around the country are pointing to these recent poll results as an indication of how the midterm elections will turn out (a sweep for Republicans). But nota bene: There is an eternity until the midterms, and the shift in the parties is due more to the shift in independent leanings than to any shift in party identification. Additionally, the December 2021 monthly data “showed the two parties about even,” according to Gallup, with “46% Republican/Republican leaning and 44% Democratic/Democratic leaning.”

Since 1991, when Gallup began measuring party leanings, Democrats have held the advantage over Republicans. “Democrats held larger, double-digit advantages in isolated quarters between 1992 and 1999,” according to Gallup, “and nearly continuously between mid-2006 and early 2009.”