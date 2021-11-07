JAKE ROBERTS: A bit awkward

Nope.

“Cast the net on the right side of the boat, and you will find some.”

Awkward.

So they cast, and now not able to draw it in because of the multitude of fish.

Anything you’d like to say to or ask JESUS?

I believe it was a very awkward moment for Mary to have the angel Gabriel announce to her that she would soon be pregnant … an out-of- wedlock virgin. Her Son’s sire would be the Spirit of God Himself. (Luke 1) Though probably awkward, her response was stellar.

Verse 37 says “ For with God nothing will be impossible.”

Verse 38 says “ Then Mary said, “Behold the maidservant of the Lord! Let it be to me according to your word.” And the angel departed from her. Worse than awkward would be to reject JESUS as your Savior. Busting through awkwardness is this grand truth: “… as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, to those who believe in His name: who were born, not of blood, nor of the will of the flesh, nor of the will of man, but of God. (John 1:12, 13)

PRAYER NUGGET: FATHER GOD, We believe truth…we believe YOU! In our awkward moments, slips of tongue and regrets …please forgive us.