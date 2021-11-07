JAKE ROBERTS: A bit awkward

Synonyms for “awkward” are maladroit and gauche. You gotta be kidding!
If you know the definition for those two words you’ve got one over on me.
Synonyms that I CAN comprehend, however, include clumsy, inept, unskillful, uncoordinated, graceless, ungainly, gawky, unpolished, unrefined, blundering, oafish, ill-mannered, ill-bred, cumbersome, difficult, troublesome, risky, unsafe, trying, difficult, uncomfortable or ticklish. “Awkward” is an adjective. It is officially defined as… “lacking skill or dexterity; lacking grace or ease in movement; lacking social graces or manners; not well planned or designed for easy or effective use requiring caution; somewhat hazardous; Hard to deal with; embarrassing or inconvenient; caused by lack of social grace.
“Now THAT was awkward” refers to so many possible glitches. Some observations of awkwardness or awkward moments include watching newborn birds and quadruped critters.
It’s such a warming delight to watch a newborn foal or fawn doing the 4-legged splits until, in rather short order they’re standing erect…yet wobbly. Soon they’re flitting about, hopping, spinning and stumbling awkwardly. Our kids first awkward steps, or bike rides, or attempts to feed themselves…dribbling a basketball, shooting a first layup, punting a football, pitching or hitting a baseball off a tee are usually awkward during first attempts.
How about the first time you blundered out to a young woman, “Oh wow! Are you pregnant?”
“You look just like your dad!”
“Um, he’s not really my dad.”
I have often heard there’s no such thing as a dumb question. I’m no longer believing that to be true.
For sure, there are some awkward questions generating some pretty awkward answers. Proposing to marry a beloved one you’ve been dating, now on bended knee, you excitedly speak her full and legal name as right then and there you “pop the question”.
After a tense passage of time with her delayed answer escalating the tension ... she finally answers.
“Sorry, but NO.”
WHAT?
Now that’s awkward!!!
The Bible cites some pretty awkward moments as well. The ship’s about to capsize, the sea is “tumultuous” and everyone’s trying to point the finger at whomever must be the guilty reason. Awkwardly Jonah confessed his rebellion against God and would soon be helplessly treading water and encounter the mouth of the great fish.
In John 21 professional fisherman Peter spilled his anger out as he declared, “I’m going fishing!” Then he did…all night long. Not knowing it was JESUS, the next morning the fishing buddies were asked from shore, “have you any food?”
Nope.
“Cast the net on the right side of the boat, and you will find some.”
Awkward.
So they cast, and now not able to draw it in because of the multitude of fish.
Anything you’d like to say to or ask JESUS?
I believe it was a very awkward moment for Mary to have the angel Gabriel announce to her that she would soon be pregnant … an out-of- wedlock virgin. Her Son’s sire would be the Spirit of God Himself. (Luke 1) Though probably awkward, her response was stellar.
Verse 37 says “ For with God nothing will be impossible.”
Verse 38 says “ Then Mary said, “Behold the maidservant of the Lord! Let it be to me according to your word.” And the angel departed from her. Worse than awkward would be to reject JESUS as your Savior. Busting through awkwardness is this grand truth: “… as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, to those who believe in His name: who were born, not of blood, nor of the will of the flesh, nor of the will of man, but of God. (John 1:12, 13)
PRAYER NUGGET: FATHER GOD, We believe truth…we believe YOU! In our awkward moments, slips of tongue and regrets …please forgive us.
(All Bible quotes are from the NKJV)