JAKE ROBERTS: A tribulus terrestris headache

Upon arrival into the Panhandle in 1991, I fulfilled a promise to my young and only daughter by buying her a new bicycle.

Sonny’s Bike Shop was the landing zone for us. Sonny strongly urged we pay extra for puncture-proof inner tubes.

My first thoughts were that this was overkill, pricey and some high-powered salesmanship. Turns out that Tribulus Terrestris is legit and this was GREAT salesmanship.

Tribulus Terrestris is simply the scientific label for the common Nebraska goat-head.

We wisely bought the recommended tire protection.

While riding my bike alongside my daughter on her new bike (with her high dollar inner tubes) my tires would quickly succumb to the dreaded puncture vine. Back to Sonny’s for another new set of pricey inner tubes.

Soon and sadly, we were corralling these spikers away from our shoes, carpet, bare feet…and our favorite feline and canine with their woeful whines as they would now be hopping on three legs.

Worse than a nuisance, goat heads were a flat out nightmare and headache! Each tiny goat head had its cluster of VERY sharp woody pointers surrounding one main super spike!!!!