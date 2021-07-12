JAKE ROBERTS: A tribulus terrestris headache

Upon arrival into the Panhandle in 1991, I fulfilled a promise to my young and only daughter by buying her a new bicycle.
Sonny’s Bike Shop was the landing zone for us. Sonny strongly urged we pay extra for puncture-proof inner tubes.
D. Jake Roberts is the assistant pastor at Monument Bible Church in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Before semi-retiring in 2010 he served as the lead …
My first thoughts were that this was overkill, pricey and some high-powered salesmanship. Turns out that Tribulus Terrestris is legit and this was GREAT salesmanship.
Tribulus Terrestris is simply the scientific label for the common Nebraska goat-head.
We wisely bought the recommended tire protection.
While riding my bike alongside my daughter on her new bike (with her high dollar inner tubes) my tires would quickly succumb to the dreaded puncture vine. Back to Sonny’s for another new set of pricey inner tubes.
Soon and sadly, we were corralling these spikers away from our shoes, carpet, bare feet…and our favorite feline and canine with their woeful whines as they would now be hopping on three legs.
Worse than a nuisance, goat heads were a flat out nightmare and headache! Each tiny goat head had its cluster of VERY sharp woody pointers surrounding one main super spike!!!!
It was August and the summer sun and sparse rain became the ideal environment for this noxious and obnoxious weed-a-plenty.
Bicyclists, hikers and pets beware!
While scouting to locate that highly suitable spot to put up a treestand (sometimes called a deerstand) I was walking in my soft-soled flip-flops. I became stuck with a lot of goat heads! I mean a LOT!
Had to use my needle-nosed pliers to one-by-one un-imbed the annoying little carpet tacks.
Yup…pretty yellow flower-lets shining forth from their green home of spider-webby tentacles of tribulus terrestris. SOME yellow buds on vines emerge as delicious tomatoes. Not these vicious tinier ones.
Haven’t worn my flip flops to the woods since.
Of the 54 occurrences of the word “thorn(s)” in the Bible, there is Proverbs 24:31 that describes a lazy man’s vineyard, “And there it was, all overgrown with thorns …”. Paul, the apostle, complained of his “thorn in the flesh”. And, the most famous thorns of all were those on the bleeding brow of our Lord and Savior, JESUS CHRIST. Thank you, JESUS!
PRAYER NUGGET: Father, thank YOU! We praise you in JESUS’ name. Thanks for wearing the crown of thorns…soon to be replaced by His rightful royal diadem. JESUS is LORD!!
(All Bible quotes are from the NKJV)
Please remember … You are deeply loved!