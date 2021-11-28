JAKE ROBERTS: All our griefs to bear

One of nature’s haunting sounds is that of a single Canadian Honker, recently widowed and flying frantically up-river.
D. Jake Roberts is the assistant pastor at Monument Bible Church in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Before semi-retiring in 2010 he served as the lead …
God created geese and swans to apparently mate for life. The widow repetitively honks loud and hard as she wails in search of her lost lover. It’s a sad and solemn sound. And she’s not the only one.
We are also aware that this is true of beavers, penguins, shingleback skinks, gibbons, grey wolves, French angelfish and bald eagles. The primary contributing factor for these failed fowl’s break-ups is a failure to productively nest and reproduce young.
Similarly, even our loving relationships sometimes end up in separation and divorce. Stats about humans indicate that nearly 90% of parents that have had a child die, end up in divorce.
I know this hits terribly close to home for me, and many others of you as well. So, come … let’s grind away at grieving together in today’s brief column.
How might we bear one another’s grieving?
It doesn’t require being very old in years to face the death of a loved one. We have been rocked to the core of our being this past week in the Nebraska Panhandle. The sudden deaths of three of our finest in their prime of life is severe and irreversible.
So many of us having so many different relationships and perspectives. I am convinced after 40 years of being a pastor that the greater the love, the greater the loss and grieving.
Matt and Deidre Bruner ran life’s greatest risk in loving one another. They loved well and that risk resulted in nearly unbearable grief. The risk of loving enough to have five children (while Matt served hundreds of families in the panhandle delivering newborn after newborn) was to open the door for an unplanned tragedy and painful stab of grief.
Multiplied grief has gripped another surviving loving son who only minutes earlier debarked from that very plane. Soon the love for a dad, brother and precious sweetheart would be engulfed in the flames of grief.
He grieves not alone. His family and its breadth of influence share and bear the sorrow that one cannot bear alone. The loving, passionate and longtime community-wide service of the Brester family is beyond description. So is the love and grief for their precious daughter.
Thanking God this Thanksgiving 2021 for the Bruners and Bresters modeling their devotion and hard-work ethic …those who remain will continue to love and serve. We all owe you all a lot.
This was not Jesus’ first rodeo, as we say in western Nebraska…and, we know it won’t be His last. Comfort!
Though many moments are seemingly inconsolable, the Comforter, the Holy Spirit of the living, loving God who knows our end from its beginning has lovingly risked, loved and paid the price for our eternity in His presence.
Like the words to “WHAT A FRIEND WE HAVE IN JESUS, all our sins and griefs to bear, what a privilege to carry … everything to God in prayer.”
Today there is a new widow, children without a dad, friends and many relatives grieving the loss of those we loved. It’s risky .. and worth it. To live and not have loved would have been a far greater loss.
Dear friends I have tried to imagine the incredible, indelible joy that will be ours in His presence 5,000 years from now…so far removed from the grieving of this hour. Jesus has gotten us the victory.
Love well. Grieve well. Together, let’s risk bearing one another’s burdens and grieving. Love wins!
PRAYER NUGGET: Dear Father, thank YOU for bearing our sins and grief. Might every reader be secure in having received your gift of eternal life through Your son, the Lord Jesus. In JESUS’s name. Amen
Please remember … You are deeply loved! You are worth the risk!