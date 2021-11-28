JAKE ROBERTS: All our griefs to bear

One of nature’s haunting sounds is that of a single Canadian Honker, recently widowed and flying frantically up-river.

JAKE ROBERTS D. Jake Roberts is the assistant pastor at Monument Bible Church in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Before semi-retiring in 2010 he served as the lead …

God created geese and swans to apparently mate for life. The widow repetitively honks loud and hard as she wails in search of her lost lover. It’s a sad and solemn sound. And she’s not the only one.

We are also aware that this is true of beavers, penguins, shingleback skinks, gibbons, grey wolves, French angelfish and bald eagles. The primary contributing factor for these failed fowl’s break-ups is a failure to productively nest and reproduce young.

Similarly, even our loving relationships sometimes end up in separation and divorce. Stats about humans indicate that nearly 90% of parents that have had a child die, end up in divorce.

I know this hits terribly close to home for me, and many others of you as well. So, come … let’s grind away at grieving together in today’s brief column.

How might we bear one another’s grieving?

It doesn’t require being very old in years to face the death of a loved one. We have been rocked to the core of our being this past week in the Nebraska Panhandle. The sudden deaths of three of our finest in their prime of life is severe and irreversible.