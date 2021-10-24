JAKE ROBERTS: Anticipation

In all of your experiences in life is there likely one phase that excites you more than the others?
These phases include 1) the spark or idea coming to mind, 2) the planning, 3) the mobilization … travel and expense to get you there, 4) The arrival, unpacking and setting up. 5) Then the growing ANTICIPATION (which summarizes all the phases combined) heightens toward 6) the experience itself. Eventually, you pack up and head back. Later comes 7) the celebration and afterglow which includes recollection, replay and reminiscing all over again from your memory-bank.
Sometimes it’s simply that … yet, there are times when there are also some new photographs, sketches and videos to assist in the reflections. Whew, taking a deep cleansing breath!
For me it’s the anticipation. It’s that moment a nice buck becomes vulnerable in your sights … the moment you see a large trout maneuvering to snatch your $2 artificial fly from the water’s surface ... The moment your veiled bride is edging her way in the safety of her Dad’s elbow down the aisle to take your elbow to leave Daddy’s … the moment the head crowns from the mother’s safe and warm environment in preparation of its first breath and crying out.
The moment you answer the doorbell’s beckoning … the moment you take the last step onto the stage before receiving your diploma … the moment you hear the words “please make sure your seatbelts are securely fastened, and your tray is in the full, upright and locked position” … the moment you hear the anesthesiologist say the words “Ok, now slowly count to ten.”
The moment your kindergartener jumps with both feet from the last step of the school bus … the moment you’ve tripped and realize you are going to very soon be experiencing severe pain … the moment your big toe touches the water to test it’s temperature before taking your first-ever head-first deep plunge (brrrr) … the moment you realize you’re about to lose the game.
The moment you put your left foot on the first rung of your treestand … the moment they are about to announce your name to step up to the judge’s bench to hear the verdict and be sentenced … the moment the hospice nurse announces it’s time to call in the rest of the family members … the moment you’re asked, “Do you have any last words or wishes?” … the moment your right big toe is on the free throw line and the referee hands you the ball …the moment you decide to remove the training wheels from the small child’s bicycle. In skiing there’s an action when you set a hard edge, power load your skis in preparation of releasing your knees downhill to transfer your weight to the new downhill ski. It’s labeled “anticipation.”
Abraham is walking his beloved son Isaac mountain-ward with a knife and firewood in anticipation.
Pilate has heard the shouts, “Crucify Him” and is anticipating his next move.
Jonah is at the edge of the boat in tempestuous seas anticipating being thrown overboard to ignite the great fish’s awaiting gulp. He had heard from God, disobeyed His command and was having his course re-directed.
Perspiring drops of blood, praying for any possibility of “this cup passing away from Me” in anticipation of His looming crucifixion JESUS conceded … “NOT MY WILL, BUT THINE BE DONE.” And, it was … finished. The sin-price was paid because He loved me…and you.
He rose from the dead.
ANTICIPATE the shout of the archangel and the blast of the trump of God. JESUS IS COMING AGAIN!
PRAYER NUGGET: Thank You, FATHER GOD for loving me so much that You sent Your beloved Son for me…I believe. Amen
(All Bible quotes are from the NKJV)
Please remember … You are deeply loved!