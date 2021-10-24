JAKE ROBERTS: Anticipation

In all of your experiences in life is there likely one phase that excites you more than the others?

These phases include 1) the spark or idea coming to mind, 2) the planning, 3) the mobilization … travel and expense to get you there, 4) The arrival, unpacking and setting up. 5) Then the growing ANTICIPATION (which summarizes all the phases combined) heightens toward 6) the experience itself. Eventually, you pack up and head back. Later comes 7) the celebration and afterglow which includes recollection, replay and reminiscing all over again from your memory-bank.

JAKE ROBERTS D. Jake Roberts is the assistant pastor at Monument Bible Church in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Before semi-retiring in 2010 he served as the lead …

Sometimes it’s simply that … yet, there are times when there are also some new photographs, sketches and videos to assist in the reflections. Whew, taking a deep cleansing breath!

For me it’s the anticipation. It’s that moment a nice buck becomes vulnerable in your sights … the moment you see a large trout maneuvering to snatch your $2 artificial fly from the water’s surface ... The moment your veiled bride is edging her way in the safety of her Dad’s elbow down the aisle to take your elbow to leave Daddy’s … the moment the head crowns from the mother’s safe and warm environment in preparation of its first breath and crying out.