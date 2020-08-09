How often do we use a phrase that is chocked full of meaning yet when broken down it leaves us wondering. When measuring or contemplating distances we often revert to what we learned in our high school geometry class…that axiom that says “THE SHORTEST DISTANCE BETWEEN TWO POINTS IS A STRAIGHT LINE”. And, though it may be the shortest distance, and the lazy-bones side of us would like to go that shortest route, it often requires us to take a much longer and safer route. Longer can be better. A range finder is a tremendous aid for measuring distances. Like…in golf it’s helpful to know how far it is to the front edge of the green so you know which club to use. At my tender age and lack of skill it doesn’t much matter how far it is. There’s no club in my bag that can hit it that far anyway and most times I whack the ball about the same distance no matter which club I use…at least I measured and now know how far it is to the front of the green.
Considering travel times and distances, we’ve been known to cite several differing answers. One distance is “As the crow flies” (really? I’ve watched crows fly). When you add the Rocky Mountains to the equation things change quickly. I swapped stories with a friend this week. He described this alluring green meadow path down below that seemed to be a shorter, appealing return to the car, until he discovered after a short boulder walk there awaited a 400 ft. drop-off. From his crow’s nest view the distance was appealingly short…yet deadly. Go back the way you came! My experience was about backpacking/camping in the High Uintahs of Utah on a gorgeous summer day. Several of us yielded to the temptation to climb high above camp. (Mountains do that during adventurous backpacking.) We weren’t disappointed. We gawked back down at the awesome view of our campsite, and then I chose to take the straight and shortest direction back … the other wiser ones returned the same way we came. So, I’m on the imagined shortcut (Precious has unkindly muttered over some of my shortcuts) down the pebble field (which turned out to be a nasty boulder field). It was steep. The pebbles began rocking precariously underfoot. I had reached a point of probable no-return. Continuing downward would start a landside. I feared I realistically could die in my next indecisive movements...now wishing I was a crow. Cautiously tiptoeing in reverse, I opted to traverse the steeps back to the heights from which I had come. I’m in a major cold sweat!!! Out of options…now it’s just this one and only. I prayed for God to spare my life. He granted a yes, this time. Reunited, my friends were puzzled … what had taken so long? The crow’s flight plan had seriously failed this wingless hiker. God’s word, the Bible, speaks of a serious and haunting warning …”There is a way unto man that SEEMS right, BUT, the end thereof are the ways of death. (Proverbs 14:12 and 16:25) Got it! JESUS is the Way! Let the crows be their delightful caw-ing selves flying wherever they wish. Ever wonder how surveyors measure distance ? When on a hill, is an acre simply a flat surface? When sighting your bow from a treestand, do you judge the distance as the hypotenuse or as the crow flies?
PRAYER NUGGET: FATHER , thank You for leading us in paths of righteousness for Your name’s sake. We even offer you praise for thinking up and designing a crow and for equipping it to fly the shortest distance from point A to point B.
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you!
.All Bible references are from the NKJV
