JAKE ROBERTS: Be of good cheer

The treestand is where I get to do a lot of my most serious thinking and reflecting. Do you have such a place … away from the din of debates, arguments, dissension, angry-angry-angry words, looks of eyes followed by terrifying moments marked by a total lack of self-control?

Some of the typically cheery folks I know have been swallowed up in grief, despair, depression, discouragement, disillusionment and disgust.

We read and hear in the strongest human terms… impeachment, inauguration, unity/disunity, pandemic. We cry out for men, women and children of courage and dignity and high moral character and resolve … to be voices in our streets and homes and schools and newsrooms and congress and first-responders and hospitals and athletics and grocery stores and military barracks, ad infinitum. Who and what can cheer us up?

Once again in the midst of this week’s clash and clamor, the daily dusks and dawns still offered up some absolutely gorgeous rises and sets… to be a dance partner for our hearts. They don’t demand anything of us. They just continually perform their joyful transitions of color and cloud-shapes.