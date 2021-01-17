JAKE ROBERTS: Be of good cheer

The treestand is where I get to do a lot of my most serious thinking and reflecting. Do you have such a place … away from the din of debates, arguments, dissension, angry-angry-angry words, looks of eyes followed by terrifying moments marked by a total lack of self-control?
Some of the typically cheery folks I know have been swallowed up in grief, despair, depression, discouragement, disillusionment and disgust.
We read and hear in the strongest human terms… impeachment, inauguration, unity/disunity, pandemic. We cry out for men, women and children of courage and dignity and high moral character and resolve … to be voices in our streets and homes and schools and newsrooms and congress and first-responders and hospitals and athletics and grocery stores and military barracks, ad infinitum. Who and what can cheer us up?
Once again in the midst of this week’s clash and clamor, the daily dusks and dawns still offered up some absolutely gorgeous rises and sets… to be a dance partner for our hearts. They don’t demand anything of us. They just continually perform their joyful transitions of color and cloud-shapes.
In addition, unrestrained music from inspired masters of worded tunes that are voiced and strummed and drummed and plucked and blown through brass and reeds … delightfully they invade our life stresses and senses and moods.
The nailed ONE absolutely nails it. To a world gripped by tribulation He says, “Be of good cheer, I have overcome the world”. (John 16:33)
The single Greek word for “be of good cheer” carries the idea of boldness, confidence, courage and encouragement.
For example, to a paralyzed man, JESUS started the conversation with “Be of Good cheer”. Then He told him his sins were forgiven, and then he healed him. He was of rather good cheer when he carried his pallet out of the room with steady legs… a forgiven sinner. (Matthew 9:2)
For 12 years a woman had been bleeding. After reaching out and touching JESUS’s garment, He said to her “be of good cheer”. Her bleeding had stopped. Walking on water (for real) JESUS spoke to his disciples in their boat “be of good cheer, it’s ME.”
A blind man walked in sightless and walked out 20-20 … “be of good cheer.”
The apostle Paul, when a plot for his assassination was in the making, encountered the Lord at his side saying “be of good cheer.”
So, from my treestand I ponder what truly matters in life. In these tumultuous times of our covid-ness and Washington, D.C. activity I can picture our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ embracing our anxieties and doubts and chaos with His supernatural and comforting “peace be unto you…be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.”
It’s personal and it’s life-changing!
As you read this I invite you to come along and let’s magnify the Lord together! I think He is significantly bigger/greater than we either realize or acknowledge.
Why are we here? What awaits us after we die. At the moment of this writing we await the announcement of the death that is pending for one of our beloved friends.
Every week the death knell sounds for a different name and home and family. It hurts. And in the midst we hear, “Be of good cheer”. Apparently, we desperately need “good cheer”. God knows.
PRAYER NUGGET: Precious heavenly Father. You see all, hear all and know all…in advance and where it’s headed. Today, afresh…”here am I, send me”. Any place any time any cost. THANK YOU for assigning us our life-blood for such a time as this in such a place as this and for such a purpose as this. We love YOU, too. In the name of Your Son JESUS. Amen
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you!
All Bible references are from the NKJV