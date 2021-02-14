JAKE ROBERTS: Become an overcomer

Often on the way to my treestand I’d see a lone turkey.
It was clearly and uniquely identifiable. It was the one that was severely crippled. It moved about with a labored hop on one leg.
The primary turkey tribe had no time of day for this wounded gobbler. Be it a fight with a coyote or another turkey foe (they can be incredibly vicious) or possibly a hunter or a cruel birth or simply a flawed gene...it was in a very bad way.
This turkey was a misfit and rarely was seen with the rest of the family…an outcast.
During my last visit to the treestand in December, there it was. Strong in nearly every respect, and in some respects stronger than most of its peers. Very alive.
It was just slower than the rest and it remained the unwelcomed guest at the daily turkey dinners.
Fortunately, his wings were strong and efficient allowing many an escape from ever-present ground predators.
This turkey was an overcomer. Against horrendous odds in a cornfield occupied by fierce competitors in their survival-of-the-fittest environment … this turkey I dubbed
“Orville Right, the Overcomer” survived and even thrived, though remaining a shunned family member.
Overcomers are by all appearances more than just survivors. They beat the odds and face new mornings with a visible verve. They don’t quit.
They don’t dwell next to a “pool of Bethesda” awaiting some kind soul to toss them into the stirred-up-healing waters … the competition was too daunting (John Chapter 5:1-8).
Misery and depression mounts at each new failure for most folks.
Orville knew no better. It’s just who he was and is. I’ll be watching for him next Spring.
Are you an overcomer? What’s your story? Where does your hope lie? Are you an outcast? Damaged goods?
In my treestand I was reading about JESUS and one of His great, compassionate and hopeful messages: “In the world you will have tribulation (tough times and circumstances) but, be of good cheer, I have overcome the world”. (John 16:33)
THAT’S good news in troubled times. Lonely? God declares He is a very present help in time of need. (Psalm 46)
Weary? JESUS invites us to come to Him, and promised, “I will give you rest”. Feel lost? JESUS “has come to seek AND to save that which was lost”. (Luke 19:10) And this: “Do not be deceived, God is not mocked; for whatever a man sows, that he will also reap. For he who sows to his flesh will of the flesh reap corruption, but he who sows to the Spirit will of the Spirit reap everlasting life. And let us not grow weary while doing good, for in due season we shall reap if we do not lose heart. Therefore, as we have opportunity, let us do good to all, especially to those who are of the household of faith.” (Galatians 6:7-10)
There we have it. Be an overcomer. Do good.
“In everything give thanks, for this is the will of God in CHRIST JESUS concerning you”. (I Thessalonians 5:18) Aren’t we of much more value than turkeys and sparrows and lilies?!!! (Luke 12:6,7 and 27,28) I feel for Orville Right and his plight. He’s been a successful overcomer…so far.
PRAYER NUGGET: Precious Father-God and our Lord JESUS CHRIST: we are reminded of Your great challenge to confess and to proclaim You before men. We submit to Your teaching. “Also I say to you, whoever confesses Me before men, him the Son of Man also will confess before the angels of God. But he who denies Me before men will be denied before the angels of God.”
Please help us to confess you before men! Overcoming … in Jesus’ precious name. Amen.
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you!
All Bible references are from the NKJV