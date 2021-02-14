JAKE ROBERTS: Become an overcomer

Weary? JESUS invites us to come to Him, and promised, “I will give you rest”. Feel lost? JESUS “has come to seek AND to save that which was lost”. (Luke 19:10) And this: “Do not be deceived, God is not mocked; for whatever a man sows, that he will also reap. For he who sows to his flesh will of the flesh reap corruption, but he who sows to the Spirit will of the Spirit reap everlasting life. And let us not grow weary while doing good, for in due season we shall reap if we do not lose heart. Therefore, as we have opportunity, let us do good to all, especially to those who are of the household of faith.” (Galatians 6:7-10)