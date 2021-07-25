JAKE ROBERTS: Buck moon

The Full Moon for the month of July is called Buck Moon to signify the new antlers that emerge on buck deer foreheads. Treestand sitters appreciate knowing these antlers may increase an entire inch in one day’s time.
Friday, July 23 marked the full phase of our fantastic view of July’s Buck Moon. And now it will be an “ebbing gibbous” decreasing reflection of the sun shining on it until it becomes completely dark on August 8 and is labeled August’s new moon.
JAKE ROBERTS
From then forward, it increases its display of light during its “waxing gibbous” phase and will become the full moon called the Sturgeon Moon on August 22 . Full moon to full moon covers 29.53 days.
Genesis 1:16-19 describes something that God said was good. “Then God made two great lights: the greater light to rule the day, and the lesser light to rule the night. He made the stars also. God set them in the firmament of the heavens to give light on the earth, and to rule over the day and over the night, and to divide the light from the darkness. And God saw that it was good. So the evening and the morning were the fourth day. “
And, as we know, this “lesser light “is not truly a light source, but is a reflector of the sun as it is viewable from earth. MARVELOUS!!!
And its daily gravitational pull is what dictates the ocean tides…the neap tide and the ebb tide. Creator God once again is so worthy of our praise.
So much of life is relative in the face of some extraordinary absolutes. Absolutely there is a full moon going on this week end. Absolutely it’s the month of July.
Buck moon is attributed to the early Native American Algonquin tribe in eastern USA (before it was USA). However, Buck Moon is not an absolutely “scientific name”. Some dub it the Thunder moon because of the incidence of thunder storms in July.
Because of ongoing western wildfires, the moon and sunrise skies have an eerie reddish tint, giving rise to naming this full moon the Red Moon.
Some Europeans call it the Hay Moon because of haymaking taking place. Also it carries the names salmon moon, feather molting moon, berry moon and mead moon.
With that said, I suspect there are numerous more names for the July moon.
Care to give it a go? What might YOU name it?
I think I’ll call it the Treestand Moon, for the 5 months I can sit in one. But, that would kinda be like “This is my brother Darryl and my other brother Darryl”… and all the family of George Foreman(s)... should that read George Foremen?
Speaking of names, how did it go when you were to pick out the names of your sons and daughters and beagles and horses and felines?
The Bible says “Let it be known to you all, and to all the people of Israel, that by the name of JESUS CHRIST of Nazareth, whom you crucified, whom God raised from the dead, by Him this man stands here before you whole. This is the stone which was rejected by you builders, which has become the chief cornerstone. Nor is there salvation in any other, for there is no other name under heaven given among men whereby we must be saved”. (Acts 4:10-12)
PRAYER NUGGET: Thank You, God, for highly exalting Him and giving Him the name which is above every name, that at the name of JESUS every knee should bow, of those in heaven, and of those on earth, and of those under the earth, and that every tongue should confess that JESUS CHRIST is Lord, to the glory of God the Father. (Philippians 2:9-11)
JAKE ROBERTS: Unawakened
(All Bible quotes are from the NKJV)
Please remember … You are deeply loved!