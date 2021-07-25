JAKE ROBERTS: Buck moon

The Full Moon for the month of July is called Buck Moon to signify the new antlers that emerge on buck deer foreheads. Treestand sitters appreciate knowing these antlers may increase an entire inch in one day’s time.

Friday, July 23 marked the full phase of our fantastic view of July’s Buck Moon. And now it will be an “ebbing gibbous” decreasing reflection of the sun shining on it until it becomes completely dark on August 8 and is labeled August’s new moon.

From then forward, it increases its display of light during its “waxing gibbous” phase and will become the full moon called the Sturgeon Moon on August 22 . Full moon to full moon covers 29.53 days.

Genesis 1:16-19 describes something that God said was good. “Then God made two great lights: the greater light to rule the day, and the lesser light to rule the night. He made the stars also. God set them in the firmament of the heavens to give light on the earth, and to rule over the day and over the night, and to divide the light from the darkness. And God saw that it was good. So the evening and the morning were the fourth day. “

And, as we know, this “lesser light “is not truly a light source, but is a reflector of the sun as it is viewable from earth. MARVELOUS!!!