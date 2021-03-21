JAKE ROBERTS: Channeling the water

What we do with water kinda depends on our age. If it’s a puddle and you’re 4 or 5 years old you stomp on it, no matter who’s close by and no matter what you’re wearing.
At that age it even occurs to you to put your thumb in the faucet and let it spray wherever it wishes.
Grandpa said “once a man , twice a child.” I’m about to return to stomping on puddles and jamming my thumb up the faucet…now that my feet and thumbs are bigger I imagine bigger splashes and sprays.
Was there a time when you knelt on a lake shore with the waves lapping in at 26 times per minute (count them next time and see for yourself)? And maybe you scratched out channels for the water to return back into the lake or used it to float your toy boat (you remember that tongue twister?
Try saying “toyboat” 10 times as fast as you can. Maybe even try “unique New York” 10 times fast. Or, she sells seashells down by the seashore).
Playing with, and in, water can be joyful for any age.
Water is one of God’s most profound and prolific creations. Its three forms result from temperature changes that can transform H2O into ice, water or steam.
Water laws are indeed laws that aren’t man made. What if water didn’t run downhill (I’m grateful for downspouts and sewers and kitchen sinks)? Or didn’t quench thirst…or cleanse…or seep through the tiniest cracks?
So, here’s water for all you peoples. Do with it whatever you can imagine. Dilute with it, irrigate with it, dam it (maybe even damn it when it destroys by flooding) swim in it, ski on it, splash with it, baptize with it, drink lots of it.
Many a moment I have spent wading in it, or just sitting on the bank watching it worm its way downstream to the next bigger waterway, lake or ocean. Its capacity to evaporate serves us well.
Man didn’t design hydrogen’s two parts combined with oxygen’s one part. Like all else in nature, GOD did it.
No life form, be it just one cell or a complex structure comprised of millions of cells, can exist without water.
I read that our adult human body is about 60% water. Our brain and heart are about 73% water and our lungs about 83%.
Truly we are fearfully and wonderfully made! (Psalm 139:14)
Maybe this is one of those moments calling for us to just be quiet and know that He is God (Psalm 46:10) and to praise Him.
Regardless of how you voted this past November, we would all be comforted by an absolute truth about GOD’s sovereignty… “The king’s heart is in the hand of the LORD, as the rivers of water: He turns it whithersoever HE wills. Every way of a man is right in his own eyes: But the LORD ponders the hearts.” (Proverbs 21:1,2)
“Water” occurs almost 700 times in the Bible. And the grandest of metaphors is when JESUS declares “I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end. I will give unto him that is athirst of the fountain of the water of life freely.” (Revelation 21:6)
A powerful story of healing states, “The sick man answered Him, “Sir, I have no man to put me into the pool when the water is stirred up; but while I am coming, another steps down before me.” Jesus said to him, “Rise, take up your bed and walk. And immediately the man was made well, took up his bed, and walked.” (John 5:7-9)
PRAYER NUGGET: Father we praise You for thinking up water, creating it and giving it to us as our free life source! YOU are amazing!
Please remember … You are deeply loved!
All Bible quotes are from the NKJV