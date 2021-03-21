JAKE ROBERTS: Channeling the water

So, here’s water for all you peoples. Do with it whatever you can imagine. Dilute with it, irrigate with it, dam it (maybe even damn it when it destroys by flooding) swim in it, ski on it, splash with it, baptize with it, drink lots of it.

Many a moment I have spent wading in it, or just sitting on the bank watching it worm its way downstream to the next bigger waterway, lake or ocean. Its capacity to evaporate serves us well.

Man didn’t design hydrogen’s two parts combined with oxygen’s one part. Like all else in nature, GOD did it.

No life form, be it just one cell or a complex structure comprised of millions of cells, can exist without water.

I read that our adult human body is about 60% water. Our brain and heart are about 73% water and our lungs about 83%.

Truly we are fearfully and wonderfully made! (Psalm 139:14)

Maybe this is one of those moments calling for us to just be quiet and know that He is God (Psalm 46:10) and to praise Him.