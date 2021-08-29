JAKE ROBERTS: Consider-ate this!

Let’s start with the sluggard. Proverbs 6 sends sluggards to the ant to CONSIDER her ways and be wise.
JAKE ROBERTS
D. Jake Roberts is the assistant pastor at Monument Bible Church in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Before semi-retiring in 2010 he served as the lead …
Next, have you recently thought about your need for clothes or for what to eat? JESUS calls on us to CONSIDER the ravens and lilies.
In Luke 12:22-28, JESUS said to His disciples, “Therefore I say to you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat; nor about the body, what you will put on. Life is more than food, and the body is more than clothing. CONSIDER the ravens, for they neither sow nor reap, which have neither storehouse nor barn; and God feeds them. Of how much more value are you than the birds? And which of you by worrying can add one cubit to his stature? CONSIDER the lilies, how they grow: they neither toil nor spin; and yet I say to you, even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these. If God so clothes the grass, which today is in the field and tomorrow is thrown into the oven, how much more will He clothe you? “
Further, we have a propensity to judge others. So, our next CONSIDER-ation is found in Matthew 7, “Judge not, that you be not judged. For with what judgment you judge, you will be judged; and with the measure you use, it will be measured back to you. And why do you look at the speck in your brother’s eye, but do not CONSIDER the plank in your own eye? Or how can you say to your brother, ‘Let me remove the speck from your eye’; and look, a plank is in your own eye? Hypocrite! First remove the plank from your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye.” We don’t construct a house without first CONSIDER-ing the cost, to make certain we can finish what we started.
Next, it’s about Abraham in Romans 4 where we read “ And not being weak in faith, he did not CONSIDER his own body, already dead (since he was about a hundred years old), and the deadness of Sarah’s womb. He did not waver at the promise of God through unbelief, but was strengthened in faith, giving glory to God, and being fully convinced that what He had promised He was also able to perform.”
And we are to also CONSIDER the sufferings of this present age to not be comparable to the glory that shall be revealed in us (Romans 8).
And most seriously we are to “Therefore CONSIDER the goodness and severity of God: on those who fell, severity; but toward you, goodness, if you continue in His goodness.” (Rom 11:22)
I’m very stirred that during our brief sojourn on earth we are challenged to “CONSIDER one another in order to stir up love and good works …”. (Hebrews 10:24)
When preparing for war there is a nonnegotiable exhortation, “What king, going to make war against another king, does not sit down first and CONSIDER whether he is able with ten thousand to meet him who comes against him with twenty thousand?” (Luke 14:31)
I’m convinced love has three great qualities … kindness, forgiveness and CONSIDER-ate-ness! Finally, let’s CONSIDER JESUS! “Looking unto JESUS, the author and finisher of our faith, who for the joy that was set before Him endured the cross, despising the shame, and has sat down at the right hand of the throne of God. For consider Him who endured such hostility from sinners against Himself, lest you become weary and discouraged in your souls. You have not yet resisted to bloodshed, striving against sin. (Hebrews 12:2-4)