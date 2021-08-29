JAKE ROBERTS: Consider-ate this!

Let’s start with the sluggard. Proverbs 6 sends sluggards to the ant to CONSIDER her ways and be wise.

Next, have you recently thought about your need for clothes or for what to eat? JESUS calls on us to CONSIDER the ravens and lilies.

In Luke 12:22-28, JESUS said to His disciples, “Therefore I say to you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat; nor about the body, what you will put on. Life is more than food, and the body is more than clothing. CONSIDER the ravens, for they neither sow nor reap, which have neither storehouse nor barn; and God feeds them. Of how much more value are you than the birds? And which of you by worrying can add one cubit to his stature? CONSIDER the lilies, how they grow: they neither toil nor spin; and yet I say to you, even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these. If God so clothes the grass, which today is in the field and tomorrow is thrown into the oven, how much more will He clothe you? “