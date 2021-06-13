JAKE ROBERTS: Cranes

This mountain range is comprised of over 114 mountain peaks, 50 of which reach altitudes of 23,600 ft or more. In addition there are over 15,000 glaciers.

When cranes can navigate the migration over these Himalayas, it then serves as a signal for the ideal time for climbers to climb (Usually sometime in the month of May). Amazing!

Two weeks ago I halted my car and hopped out to photograph dozens of Sandhill Cranes as they hopped and fluttered and flirted and warbled…it’s mating season. It also made me wonder about the many blue herons I see from the treestand.

One sure way to determine if it’s a heron or a crane is to observe their necks. A Crane’s neck is shorter than the Heron’s and when flying they stick their neck straight out. The Heron curves its neck into an “S” shape and it is pulled all the way back when flying. Cranes also have shorter beaks than herons.

Part of nature’s boastful grandeur is its marvelous sounds and displays of its cranes and herons. I am astounded. And so it is…in the environment of cranes and herons it becomes quickly evident … JESUS, Creator God, is Master-ful in all He touches, imagines and places into action. Survival of the fittest.