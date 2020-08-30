JAKE ROBERTS: Cricket concert

One hundred degree days here (15 degrees cooler than Phoenix)! And then arrives our precious night-time cool-down.
So, at midnight I step out onto the porch where the air still carries a reminder of the day’s heat index with yet a promise of dipping into the low 60’s.
Yes! Sweet relief!!!
I make my way to the glider, take a load off and glide for a spell. It’s very still this night and no assigned breezes to be felt. But, ringing out is the shrill, incessant cadence of cricket chirps.
The entire neighborhood is lit up by this rhythmic and very loudly droned chirping…CRICKETS.
What I find to be hauntingly mysterious is their utterly incredible unison. And, if you step anywhere near a chirping cricket; an uncanny silencing occurs from the alerted cricket.
After a short while he again rejoined the melody-making. The bottom of his wing is covered with teeth-like ridges that make it rough. The upper surface of the wing is like a scraper. When rubbing the upper and lower parts of wings together (not their legs), they violin-like create a chirping sound called “stridulating.”
Apparently we are hearing the males in pursuit of love (see https://www.wonderopolis.org/wonder/how-do-crickets-talk-2).
Temperature factors significantly into the concert. Dropping to 55-60 degrees will bring the symphony to an abrupt halt.
This porch-glider-guy is awestruck! What stimulates praise and thank yous to the Living-Creator-God?
A Cricket Concerto stimulated praise from my heart this night. He is so worthy! I invite you to tonight’s concert on the lawn.
Been pondering … how did crickets to come to be? Really.
Black crickets molt their skin and are then newly all-white waiting to soon become all-black again ( I even saw photos of “Albino crickets”). Wings for fiddling?
Wonder what the learning curve for neophyte wing-chirpers is?
Whether I believe it or not, like it or not, acknowledge it or not … crickets are creeping things imagined by, and spoken into existence by, The One true God.
Why did He create crickets?
God has revealed Himself in 4 distinct and specific ways:
1) CREATION speaks commandingly of our designer, creator as telescopic and microscopic glimpses reveal life and natural order as undeniable scientific proofs. (See Romans 1 and Colossians 1)
2) Scripture (your BIBLE) is an infallible and extraordinary living and powerful gift from God in which He has revealed all we need to know for living and salvation. We are grateful for this gift of His eternal Word.
3) the miraculous God-Man emptied Himself of His position in the God-head to BECOME FLESH and dwell among us (known as the great Kenosis or emptying). He shouldered our sin and nailed it to His cross (Galatians 6:14) to pay the price for our forgiveness and our gift of eternal life!
4) Ultimately He revealed Himself through the TRANSFORMED LIVES of those who are believers that received JESUS personally as their Savior. “ Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new.” (2 Corinthians 5:17).
TREESTAND CHATTER is devoted to looking at creation, seeing its metaphors and proclaiming JESUS as our Savior and Lord Who offers the gift of eternal life….simply by believing this powerful truth.
Where do you stand this day? Have you received JESUS, or do you yet need to?
When we step into the threshold of eternity, this will matter above all else as we face the God of all creation. Will there be a cricket concerto when arriving in His presence?
PRAYER NUGGET: FATHER, thank You. Please find in us a deepening and heart-felt alertness and awareness to so much of Your creation as it shows off Your amazing design and handiwork at every turn.
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you!
.All Bible references are from the NKJV