JAKE ROBERTS: Decency and order

Winning is everything. Just ask your 7 year old.
A short 7 year old boy stood at my feet last night… a total stranger. He cranked his head upward, looked me in the eye and in winsome fashion declared, “Ohio State Sucks.”
Shocked! I had my Buckeye hat on at the time. I leaned down and asked in return, “Is there a team that doesn’t suck? (this expression was never tolerated in our home)
He replied “HUSKERS!”
I’ll never be the same.
Winning isn’t everything. Just ask your Grandma.
Right now the TV is consumed with certification of the Electoral vote for our president. Pennsylvania just formally objected. We await further debate. By the time this appears in the Star-Herald we will be facing yet another national crisis.
Winning is everything.
I learned quickly when I was a varsity basketball coach and later a referee that coaches, players, parents and fans generally would far prefer a bad call that favors their team than a good and accurate call that favors the other team. It was my responsibility to know the rules, teach them to our players and to play by them…and blow the whistle accordingly as a referee, needing to make calls with integrity.
Boos with florid-faced chants would sound out from nearly every person in the gym at some point in the game. Their influence to change the call was always futile. The call stands.
Today pro sports frequently suspend play for “further review”. A serious attempt is made to get the call right. The white-hatted referee removes his mask, turns on his mic and then exercises his authority to declare the outcome, an irreversible verdict. It is a decent and orderly process.
At home we watched replay after replay and joined the commentators in deciding for ourselves what we thought the outcome should be…and what our bias wanted it to be. During the process there’s typically a national rules authority consulted to chime in to clarify and opine the likely result.
If it’s a confirmed “targeting” call, the player is ejected. And then we process whether we agree with the rule at all, and whether the replay officials got it right.
There is no allowance for any further review. Post-game interviews allow coaches to sound off about the call that turned the direction of the game and impacted who won.
Winning is everything. What do you say to that, Grandma?
The Bible has provided some great imperatives and terrific counsel for wading these rivers of life. Here are several:
Walk in wisdom, redeeming the time. (Colossians 4:5).
“See then that you walk circumspectly, not as fools but as wise, redeeming the time, because the days are evil.” (Ephesians 5:15, 16).
“Hope deferred makes the heart sick, but when the desire comes, it is a tree of life”. (Proverbs 13:12)
“Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; Who put darkness for light, and light for darkness; Who put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!” (Isaiah 5:20)
“Let all things be done decently and in order.” (I Corinthians 14:40)
“Wisdom rests in the heart of him who has understanding, But what is in the heart of fools is made known. Righteousness exalts a nation, But sin is a reproach to any people.” (Proverbs 14:33, 34)
From my treestand, “thanks be to God, Who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.” (1 Corinthians 15:57) Agree?
PRAYER NUGGET: Dear Heavenly Father, “Whoever offers praise glorifies You; And to him who orders his conduct aright I will show the salvation of God.” (Psalm 50:23) As the hymn proclaims, “There’s victory in JESUS, my Savior forever”. Your will, not mine be done. In JESUS’ name we pray. Agree?
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you!