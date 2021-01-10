JAKE ROBERTS: Decency and order

Boos with florid-faced chants would sound out from nearly every person in the gym at some point in the game. Their influence to change the call was always futile. The call stands.

Today pro sports frequently suspend play for “further review”. A serious attempt is made to get the call right. The white-hatted referee removes his mask, turns on his mic and then exercises his authority to declare the outcome, an irreversible verdict. It is a decent and orderly process.

At home we watched replay after replay and joined the commentators in deciding for ourselves what we thought the outcome should be…and what our bias wanted it to be. During the process there’s typically a national rules authority consulted to chime in to clarify and opine the likely result.

If it’s a confirmed “targeting” call, the player is ejected. And then we process whether we agree with the rule at all, and whether the replay officials got it right.

There is no allowance for any further review. Post-game interviews allow coaches to sound off about the call that turned the direction of the game and impacted who won.

Winning is everything. What do you say to that, Grandma?