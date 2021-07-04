JAKE ROBERTS: Devoutly devoted

Solitude, solace. Most of us have, or should have, that special place. For me it’s a treestand, or trout stream, or patio, a drive in the country or any place where it’s quiet and conducive to reading, and listening and watching.
D. Jake Roberts is the assistant pastor at Monument Bible Church in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Before semi-retiring in 2010 he served as the lead …
On this 4th of July I find myself pondering … words like purple heart, sacrifice, liberty, citizenship, responsibility, death, eternal life, parades, hot dogs, grand kids, flag displays, government, covid, gender, missing loved ones, Church, neighbors, life, God, lawn mower, gas pump, Walmart, pizza, marriage, our home, adult children, grandchildren, take out the trash, majestic fireworks displays, mowing the yard, garden hose, funerals, weddings, oil changes, the bird baths, honor, devotion, dignity and JESUS.
I ponder and reflect on what it is that matters, for real … and for a lifetime. How we spend our time, our money and our energy is a good barometer for what, and who, matters to us.
The words “America” and “Bless” and “God” have historically belonged together as a complete sentence. Our Bible is a great reminder that “blessed is the nation whose GOD is the LORD.” (Psalm 33:12). I pray we will arise as such a nation.
There’s a marvelous connection that happens when our prayers mature and graduate from, “God bless Mommy, and Daddy and me” to a prayer where we bless the LORD. EZRA blessed the LORD, the great God. (Nehemiah 8:6) Let’s elevate our prayers to emulate Ezra’s and Daniel’s and Paul’s and Jesus’ prayers and let’s devote ourselves to prayer and LET’S praise and worship the LORD JESUS , keeping alert in it with an attitude of thanksgiving. (Colossians 4:2).
Let’s BLESS THE LORD! Let’s BLESS HIS HOLY NAME! (Psalm 103 and Psalm 104:1 and Psalm 115:18 and Psalm 135:19, 20 … wow!) It’s liberating to become devoutly devoted to BLESS THE LORD!
Apparently, being devoted is not always a good thing. Sometimes it’s a snare, like in Proverbs 20: 25 where it says, “It is a snare for a man to devote rashly something as holy, And afterward to reconsider his vows.”
I’ve been wondering, what would make America greater, and from whose perspective(s). We aren’t agreeing as a nation.
I have lived under the presidential leadership of Presidents Biden, Trump, Obama, Bush (GW), Clinton, Bush (GH), Reagan, Carter, Ford, Nixon, Johnson, JFK, Eisenhower, Truman and even a year under FDR. They come from distinct and differing perspectives.
Some of these different perspectives have been incredibly significant…war, borders, covid, abortion and gender, for example. Further, issues of unalienable rights, of race, of creed and certainly of the LORD JESUS CHRIST have AMPLIFIED these differences.
Frequently, it’s been said that we should avoid discussing (because “I AM RIGHT”!) the very things we should NOT avoid … namely religion and politics.
“Yeah but.” These two words have come to typify the state of our communications these days. Social media is rife with “Yeah but..”
The positions taken within blogs voice themselves without restraint, respect and blatantly use vitriolic and demeaning words about anyone or anything…including the LORD JESUS.
The Bible instructs us to excel at building up (edifying) one another. (1 Corinthians 14:12)
From my treestand I’ve been thinking that I would so welcome on this 4th of July my AMERICA, that would BLESS GOD. B LESS GOD, AMERICA. WE are America. Let’s be devoutly devoted to blessing God. We ARE one nation under God … believe it or not, like it or not. In GOD we trust.
May you and I be blessed. And together may we BLESS GOD, AMERICA!!!
PRAYER NUGGET: Father, thank YOU! We praise you in JESUS’ name. Please help us to bless YOU. You have blessed us in so many faithful ways. Right now, we bless YOU, oh Lord, our rock and our redeemer!
(All Bible quotes are from the NKJV)
Please remember … You are deeply loved!