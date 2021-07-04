JAKE ROBERTS: Devoutly devoted

Solitude, solace. Most of us have, or should have, that special place. For me it’s a treestand, or trout stream, or patio, a drive in the country or any place where it’s quiet and conducive to reading, and listening and watching.

JAKE ROBERTS D. Jake Roberts is the assistant pastor at Monument Bible Church in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Before semi-retiring in 2010 he served as the lead …

On this 4th of July I find myself pondering … words like purple heart, sacrifice, liberty, citizenship, responsibility, death, eternal life, parades, hot dogs, grand kids, flag displays, government, covid, gender, missing loved ones, Church, neighbors, life, God, lawn mower, gas pump, Walmart, pizza, marriage, our home, adult children, grandchildren, take out the trash, majestic fireworks displays, mowing the yard, garden hose, funerals, weddings, oil changes, the bird baths, honor, devotion, dignity and JESUS.

I ponder and reflect on what it is that matters, for real … and for a lifetime. How we spend our time, our money and our energy is a good barometer for what, and who, matters to us.

The words “America” and “Bless” and “God” have historically belonged together as a complete sentence. Our Bible is a great reminder that “blessed is the nation whose GOD is the LORD.” (Psalm 33:12). I pray we will arise as such a nation.