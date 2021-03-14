JAKE ROBERTS: Ears to hear

According to livescience.com “The ear isn’t just the hearing organ. It is a complex system of parts that not only allows humans to hear, but also makes it possible for humans to walk.”

A fascinating article on ThoughtCo.com says insects may possess four different types of auditory organs…tympanal organs, Johnston’s organs, Setae and a labral pilifer … all producing the capacity to hear.

Ears serve as an important defense system as well as serving as a great resource for communication.

African elephants lumber through arid terrain with the largest of all ears. Also, there are rabbit ears, donkey ears, coyote ears, whitetail deer ears, bat ears, large and tiny ears. And, of course, ears of corn aren’t really ears that hear at all.

Most birds have no external ears, but rather a complex internal auditory system.

In high school biology we were taught and tested on the existence, purpose and function of the ears’ “hammer, anvil and stirrups” along with eardrums and how balance is facilitated by Eustachian tubes. Also, we learned the importance of “popping” our ears when we climb or descend great changes in altitude and air pressure.