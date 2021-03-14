JAKE ROBERTS: Ears to hear

According to livescience.com “The ear isn’t just the hearing organ. It is a complex system of parts that not only allows humans to hear, but also makes it possible for humans to walk.”
A fascinating article on ThoughtCo.com says insects may possess four different types of auditory organs…tympanal organs, Johnston’s organs, Setae and a labral pilifer … all producing the capacity to hear.
Ears serve as an important defense system as well as serving as a great resource for communication.
African elephants lumber through arid terrain with the largest of all ears. Also, there are rabbit ears, donkey ears, coyote ears, whitetail deer ears, bat ears, large and tiny ears. And, of course, ears of corn aren’t really ears that hear at all.
Most birds have no external ears, but rather a complex internal auditory system.
In high school biology we were taught and tested on the existence, purpose and function of the ears’ “hammer, anvil and stirrups” along with eardrums and how balance is facilitated by Eustachian tubes. Also, we learned the importance of “popping” our ears when we climb or descend great changes in altitude and air pressure.
Wide yawns and swallowing can accomplish this need to “pop”. Chewing gum or ice chips can help. The “valsalva technique” is employed by many jet pilots as this pressure has to be released to avoid damage and potential loss of hearing.
A famous fairy tale is about the lost girl, Little Red Riding Hood, and the Big Bad Wolf disguised as Grandmother. The little girl would say, “Oh, grandmother, what big ears you have.”
The wolf’s reply was “All the better to HEAR you with, my child.” Eaves droppers and great listeners alike have been labeled as people with “big ears”. As in most else in nature, though alike in many ways and sizes, the reality is that no two ears are identical.
Ever consider the rhetorical question…”If a large tree in the middle of a large forest crashes onto the ground and no one is near enough to hear, does it make a sound at all?”
What about the ringing in your ears … and ear rings? Can you wiggle your ears? One at a time?
“Selective hearing” is a deliberate “tuning out” of unwanted persons or messages. For example, “Every time I say “no”, my kid hears “just kidding, ask me again in two minutes”. (Quoted from Penny’s “Penguin Patch”)
Since 10 weeks of age, my beloved 2 yr old grandson has been repeatedly fitted for hearing aids. His 50% hearing loss has been overridden by these wonderful devices.
Many friends my age now wear high-tech aids.
Hearing is an incredible creation and gift from God! Thank you LORD JESUS!
JESUS taught 30-plus parables. Nearly every one included the phrase, “He that has ears to hear, let him hear”. Moms have often belted out in raised voices, “Listen to me”! or have asked, “Are you listening to me?” A caring friend or counselor might say, “I hear you!”
The Bible says, “Whoever shuts his ears to the cry of the poor will also cry himself and not be heard.” (Proverbs 21:13)
We have two eyes, two ears and one mouth … for good reason. We are warned to be “swift to hear and slow to speak.” (James 1:19)
“I love the LORD, because He has heard My voice and my supplications. Because He has inclined His ear to me, therefore I will call upon Him as long as I live.” (Psalm 116:1,2)
PRAYER NUGGET: Father thank You for ears and hearing! Surely You Who have created ears can hear! Thank You for hearing our prayers. We’re glad we matter to You. Please help us to have You matter even more to us, in Jesus’ name. Amen.
Please remember … You are deeply loved!
All Bible quotes are from the NKJV