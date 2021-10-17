JAKE ROBERTS: Extraordinary from ordinary

In a world of infatuation with records of a personal best, or a high school record, or college or Guinness book top gun … we are consumed as spectators and participants alike. We consider regular ole ordinary setting-pace so that the extraordinary can even exist.
D. Jake Roberts is the assistant pastor at Monument Bible Church in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Before semi-retiring in 2010 he served as the lead …
Did I just say that?
The idea has two main points. 1) When an ordinary person becomes by determination, increased skill, increased opportunity and sacrifice something extremely noteworthy … the extraordinary just happened. Most Congressional Medal of Honor winners have routinely been ordinary, trained individuals who rose to extraordinary sacrifice and service. I salute them all. As I do all the other ordinary ones who sacrifice and serve faithfully at their posts and assignments. 2) In most measurable endeavors there is an intense vying for being the record breaker. We see this in athletics and in farming (bushels per acre, % of butterfat in Holsteins, Jerseys or Guernseys, % weight gain in beef.)
Most everything is ordinary, until the world record gets broken and now has THEIR name on it.
The beauty of aging is that the older we get (we tend to embellish past facts) the better we were…though we weren’t really. Sigh.
A young buck-fawn survives and excels at avoiding fatal distractions and their antlers become the Pope & Young or Boone & Crockett world record.
Ordinary critters are daily accomplishing extraordinary feats…flying, running, swimming, raising their young, climbing, smelling, stinking, making it across a busy highway, mimicking, singing, grunting, bleating, bugling, screeching, meowing, barking, purring or just plain surviving. The entire scene is extraordinary.
The power and ingenuity of Creator God is on full display, deserving our highest praise and awe.
I watched a doe deliver twin fawns across the creek. Afterward she just lay there, exhausted for over 8 hours. It was a simple, annual routine of ordinary birth. Yet with a binocular view of the entire event I was overcome with how absolutely extraordinary that all was. I still, 30 years later, recall my goose bumps of those hours.
And then Precious gave birth to our children. Fawns are fabulous, but the human infant is breaking down stoic and seasoned men into piles of mushy grand parents, speaking goo-goos and gaa-gaas.
Strong men are melted and reduced to a child-like awe of birth, life, DNA and love immeasurable. Extraordinary!!!!
So, are you ordinary, or nothing particularly outstanding or of a world record breaking caliber?
Though death is ordinary and inevitable, these past weeks I have witnessed some stellar and painful marches into the next life.
Brain cancer, suicide, drowning, still births, other various forms of cancer, heart attacks, covid, colitis, kidney failure, liver sclerosis, crashes and collisions and calamities. It’s inevitable, irreversible. Sadly, sometimes death is a loving relief from the ordinary days of pain and dying.
Psalm 116 says, “15Precious in the sight of the LORD Is the death of His saints. 16O LORD, truly I am Your servant; I am Your servant, the son of Your maidservant; You have loosed my bonds. 17I will offer to You the sacrifice of thanksgiving, and will call upon the name of the LORD.”
You are ordinary. You are unique … there is no one else like you. You hold no world records. Yet, you are extraordinary and the object of God’s extraordinary love that died for you, was raised from the dead for you and is coming again…for you. Ready?
Have you received JESUS as your savior yet? The hymn writer words it this way: “Amazing love, I know it’s true and it’s my joy to honor You!”
PRAYER NUGGET: Extraordinary Father, thank YOU for loving ordinary sinners. We praise YOU for our ordinary lives lived simply, and transformed into the extraordinary … eternally. In JESUS’ precious name. Amen
(All Bible quotes are from the NKJV)
Please remember … You are deeply loved!