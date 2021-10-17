JAKE ROBERTS: Extraordinary from ordinary

In a world of infatuation with records of a personal best, or a high school record, or college or Guinness book top gun … we are consumed as spectators and participants alike. We consider regular ole ordinary setting-pace so that the extraordinary can even exist.

JAKE ROBERTS D. Jake Roberts is the assistant pastor at Monument Bible Church in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Before semi-retiring in 2010 he served as the lead …

Did I just say that?

The idea has two main points. 1) When an ordinary person becomes by determination, increased skill, increased opportunity and sacrifice something extremely noteworthy … the extraordinary just happened. Most Congressional Medal of Honor winners have routinely been ordinary, trained individuals who rose to extraordinary sacrifice and service. I salute them all. As I do all the other ordinary ones who sacrifice and serve faithfully at their posts and assignments. 2) In most measurable endeavors there is an intense vying for being the record breaker. We see this in athletics and in farming (bushels per acre, % of butterfat in Holsteins, Jerseys or Guernseys, % weight gain in beef.)

Most everything is ordinary, until the world record gets broken and now has THEIR name on it.

The beauty of aging is that the older we get (we tend to embellish past facts) the better we were…though we weren’t really. Sigh.