Let’s go to a far off pasture and think through a great lesson of survival.
The scene: a newborn calf, a lurking coyote and a new Mama cow charged with one of life’s most serious responsibilities.
Over my dead body! This is not a game, or a simple competition for bragging rights or for a trophy that one day will be upstaged by newer trophies and eventually tossed out and no longer relevant, nobody cares.
The scene is a crescendo of survival of the fittest.
Tensions mount. The coyote is quick and stealthy and hungry. Facing the dog, Mama takes her stand with great intention. If the calf is to survive another day Mama must outwit and outlast this pending peril.
She will continue facing the dog. If the coyote is part of a team, the calf’s odds of survival lower drastically. Facing one dog is hopefully do-able; facing many is probably insurmountable. Life hangs in the balance.
Face the dog. It’s the calf’s only chance.
A rifle shot rings out. The odds just totally flipped in favor of the calf and Mama.
Dogs are braver when nipping at hooves and heels. Therefore, face the dog with huge gratitude for the rifleman!
What do you do when the dog bites your child? A once beloved pet becomes the target of all-out ire.
One day as our young son approached our beloved Samoyed eating at her dog-dish she snapped a 2-stitch wound to his upper lip. Livid, loud, chastening I was. This would be her last day.
Enter the son now with a 3 x 5 card (dark fluorescent orange as I recall) with a simple message.
“Dad please don’t get rid of Abbey. It was my fault. I shouldn’t have tried to pet her when she was eating. I promise to not do that again.”
What would YOU do?
The Bible has much to say about these scenes.
1) FROM PREY: 1 Peter 5: 6 “Therefore humble yourselves under the mighty hand of God, that He may exalt you in due time, 7 casting all your care upon Him, for He cares for you. 8 Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil walks about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour. 9 Resist him, steadfast in the faith, knowing that the same sufferings are experienced by your brotherhood in the world. 10 But may the God of all grace, who called us to His eternal glory by Christ Jesus, after you have suffered a while, perfect, establish, strengthen, and settle you. 11 To Him be the glory and the dominion forever and ever. Amen.”
2) TO PROTECTED: Romans 5:8 “But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us. 9 Much more then, having now been justified by His blood, we shall be saved from wrath through Him. 10 For if when we were enemies we were reconciled to God through the death of His Son, much more, having been reconciled, we shall be saved by His life. 11 And not only that, but we also rejoice in God through our Lord Jesus Christ, through whom we have now received the reconciliation.”
3) TO PRAISE AND PRAYER: 2 Corinthians 9: 14 “…and by their prayer for you, who long for you because of the exceeding grace of God in you. 15 Thanks be to God for His indescribable gift!”
PRAYER NUGGET: Thank You JESUS for being the shot (THE CROSS) that rang out for our OVERPOWERING protection in the face of the lurking lion!
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming, I love you and am praying for you!
*All Bible references are from the NKJV.
