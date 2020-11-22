JAKE ROBERTS: Fitly Spoken

Treestands are a great provision for thinking and watching, and reading God’s Holy Word , and praying, and watching, and texting, and playing Words with Friends, and watching, and taking snapshots with your phone, watching, and on very rare occasions, harvesting a deer.
Our life gives us so much to think about and process. In relationships most of us, I imagine, at some point in time have reached that impasse where we just didn’t know what to think, or say or do.
I thank God for this truth, “In the day of my trouble I will call upon You, For You will answer me. (Psalm 86:7)
Dear God help us, please.
Some of the deepest wounds we carry are from relationships where a cutting remark or judgment just cut our legs and heart right out from under us. And, too often, the words were clearly intended to do just that. A bridge was burned. It would never be the same again.
Our thoughts and flesh wrestled quickly to retaliate with defensive and harsh words equally full of evil intent, venom and vengeance. It’s frighteningly close … on the tip of our tongue. To say, or not to say.
It’s really healthy and helpful to think it all through from a treestand (or your own personal safe place) where the mind clears and the heart gets softened. It’s thinking before speaking.
The Bible also provides us with an Oreo-speed bump where it calls for us to go double slow and then the crème in the middle to go fast (and we are not to flip the speeds).
It reads, “be swift to hear, slow to speak and slow to wrath (anger)”. (James 1:19)
There are probably some folks in your life that seem to know just what to say, when to say it and, gratefully, how to say it. What God-sends they are to us. Well timed, genuinely caring and right on!
Many of our words are reactionary. My expletive is “Oh, nuts!” (and there are variations). I am prone to mistake and surprises.
Speaking of nuts, I can only imagine the delight in the jays and squirrels that frequent our feeders as they discover the corn kernels and a few strategically placed peanuts. For them it’s gleefully, “Oh, Nuts!”.
So, in the treestand this week a single Nuthatch showed up for my awe and amusement. Its claws were so skilled that it would go entirely around a 6-inch limb, part of that journey would find it confidently clinging to the bark while upside down!
Flitting about with its nuthatch chirps, it constantly pecked at the grooves of the bark.
I learned they are largely “insectivorous”. “James Herriot (pen-name for James Alfred “Alf” Wight) was an English veterinarian. He valued, understood and delighted in “All creatures great and small” and he penned “God made them all.”
So, on a still, crisp sunrise the small nuthatch paraded its stuff before my wondering eyes. And I pondered what to say to patients and widowers hammered by covid’s cruel devices.
And I pondered…God! Whom I praised for thinking up nuthatches. All blessings flow from Him. And His praise is so deserved by creatures here below. Praise Father, Son and Holy Ghost.
We are indeed to be slow to speak.
Heard a nuthatch enter my view. I prayed anew for a slowness to speak ..fitly.
PRAYER NUGGET: A word fitly spoken is like apples of gold in settings of silver. (Proverbs 25:11) Father, please teach and lead our words to minister grace to the hearers. Thank you for creating a small creature with a loud presence, a craving for insects and an amusing upside down lifestyle. I noticed…and I say thank you LORD JESUS for your marvelous creation!
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you!
All Bible references are from the NKJV
