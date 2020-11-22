JAKE ROBERTS: Fitly Spoken

The Bible also provides us with an Oreo-speed bump where it calls for us to go double slow and then the crème in the middle to go fast (and we are not to flip the speeds).

It reads, “be swift to hear, slow to speak and slow to wrath (anger)”. (James 1:19)

There are probably some folks in your life that seem to know just what to say, when to say it and, gratefully, how to say it. What God-sends they are to us. Well timed, genuinely caring and right on!

Many of our words are reactionary. My expletive is “Oh, nuts!” (and there are variations). I am prone to mistake and surprises.

Speaking of nuts, I can only imagine the delight in the jays and squirrels that frequent our feeders as they discover the corn kernels and a few strategically placed peanuts. For them it’s gleefully, “Oh, Nuts!”.

So, in the treestand this week a single Nuthatch showed up for my awe and amusement. Its claws were so skilled that it would go entirely around a 6-inch limb, part of that journey would find it confidently clinging to the bark while upside down!

Flitting about with its nuthatch chirps, it constantly pecked at the grooves of the bark.