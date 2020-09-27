JAKE ROBERTS: Flawless focus

Distractions, interruptions and doubts are adversaries that compete against our zeroing in on a precise and productive focus that leads us well. This focus keeps us on track and produces several highly valuable fundamentals for all shooting sports. Aim small, miss small.

Teaching basketball players to shoot free throws … we coached that you should tape (or at least imagine a taped) dime to the front of the hoop. Narrow the focus. Understand “line and pace” to establish accuracy… the dime is the “line, and also the mark for the right amount of oomph (“pace”).

A successful free-throw, arrow, baseball pitch, golf putt, darts, pool or firearm are all subject to focus.

“Stay focused”, I’ve been told. Staying focused is a key and major factor in every shot ever taken.

Remaining focused is at the core for any future success. I’m no longer a free-throw shooter, or pitcher (the two-fingered knuckleball dropped sharply near home plate and the three-fingered knuckleball just floated erratically toward the catcher’s mitt [hopefully]). The catcher never seemed to appreciate my knuckleballs…he should have done better at focusing on catching the ball … certainly his fault, not mine if he missed).