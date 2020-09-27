JAKE ROBERTS: Flawless focus

Distractions, interruptions and doubts are adversaries that compete against our zeroing in on a precise and productive focus that leads us well. This focus keeps us on track and produces several highly valuable fundamentals for all shooting sports. Aim small, miss small.
Teaching basketball players to shoot free throws … we coached that you should tape (or at least imagine a taped) dime to the front of the hoop. Narrow the focus. Understand “line and pace” to establish accuracy… the dime is the “line, and also the mark for the right amount of oomph (“pace”).
A successful free-throw, arrow, baseball pitch, golf putt, darts, pool or firearm are all subject to focus.
“Stay focused”, I’ve been told. Staying focused is a key and major factor in every shot ever taken.
Remaining focused is at the core for any future success. I’m no longer a free-throw shooter, or pitcher (the two-fingered knuckleball dropped sharply near home plate and the three-fingered knuckleball just floated erratically toward the catcher’s mitt [hopefully]). The catcher never seemed to appreciate my knuckleballs…he should have done better at focusing on catching the ball … certainly his fault, not mine if he missed).
Perfection eludes us all. There are moments when a shot unexplainably skews wildly off course, even though it seemed we were appropriately focused…sigh. Every shooting sport has that occasional, unexplainable wild pitch. We simply shrug them off as a lost cause and move on to the next pitch or shot.
Oh, and then there’s focusing the binoculars. It’s a terrific idea to focus on
1) not dropping them,
2) not getting water in them,
3) Not forgetting them and
4) dialing the knobbie-do to clearly focus the image … followed by spinning an eyepiece to match the other eye’s view.
5) Good luck when you press them against your tri-focals.
Staying focused has way more to do with aims, goals and intentions in our lives than just for shooting sports. Anything requiring aims or goals also requires some serious, nearly flawless focus.
Success awaits. When accompanied by companions called diligence, hard work and team-work, focus produces its greatest dividends.
Teamwork yields that sweet gratification when the entire team is focused. Also, true, great, focused and sacrificial leadership translates into some wonderful life-success stories. “Well oiled machines.” we call them. Unity, we call it. Successful leaders are focused leaders that model and call for a determined focus in the lives of those they lead and love.
JESUS is that model of all models. When the time had come for Him to be crucified and resurrected, He resolutely “set His face to go to Jerusalem.” (Luke 9:51-53)
His focus was flawless and undeterred. He then called for those who believed Him, and believed IN Him, to “Follow Me.” (Mark 1:17)
Together then, “… let US run with endurance the race that is set before us, looking unto JESUS the author and finisher of our faith (life’s grandest focus), who for the joy that was set before Him endured the cross, despising the shame, and has sat down at the right hand of the throne of God” … undoubtedly, the greatest outcome and greatest focused life that has ever been lived! MISSION ACCOMPLISHED! (Hebrews 12:2)
As we tread the Fall of 2020 let’s gaze and focus on one of the most superior truths of all time and for all peoples. “For God so loved the world that He gave us His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him will not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
I’m a believer! How about you?
PRAYER NUGGET: FATHER, thank You in JESUS’s name for your incredible and flawless focus, motivated by your remarkable love (agape’) for each and every one of us!
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you!
All Bible references are from the NKJV
