JAKE ROBERTS: From prey to pray-er

Rabbits don’t stand a prayer. They are so low on the food chain that they’re pretty much the easiest pickins in the woodlots. They are highly rated as prey.
Though flea ridden they’d “never harm a flea” (well, maybe). Their assaulters come from sky and ground alike. Survival depends on furry camo suits, burrows, super-thick brush, long leaps and big ears. Also, bunnies carry the nick-name “Thumper,” for their alarm system sounding out to other hoppers in earshot. Tame rabbits thump simply because they’re annoyed.
Rabbits were smarter than our beagle-hound, Queenie. Seemingly, they were playfully and teasingly running circles around her.
I saw cotton-tails within 10 feet, going the opposite direction from Queenie’s keen foot-scents’ sense, as they were peeking at the nose-to-the-sky pet beagle howling away. The rabbits always knew where our beloved pursuing canine was.
Since rabbits aren’t humanoids created in the image of God, they aren’t capable of becoming a pray-er. In fact, they do very little vocally. The thump is the best conveyance in the briar-patch kingdom.
I’m not sure how the name Peter came about for cotton-tails, or the famous trickster Brer’s name (short for brother) Rabbit of Uncle Remus fame came. He was the subject of some pretty entertaining old-timey tales.
I for sure wouldn’t want to be a rabbit.
Tonight, rabbit tracks at least 10 feet apart were left by a full-speed, leaping rabbit who obviously scurried across our wide-open snowy lawn. They are very vulnerable to the wise hooter in our trees as well as the neighborhood’s nocturnal felines out on prowl. And the temperature is in single digits tonight. SO glad to not be a rabbit.
Turns out WE are also indeed prey and we’re instructed to be pray-ers to Creator-God.
Daniel is one of my favorite people in the Bible. At a very young age he developed his squeaky-clean character that served him well his entire life.
As is typical for genuine and faithful followers of God, Daniel’s prayer-life quickly became a target for jealous folks in the king’s court. They prompted an edict that preyed upon his praying heart and love for God. Guilty! His death sentence was being confined to a den of lions. He became prey that night.
Unlike the bunny kingdom, Daniel DID have a prayer of a chance for survival. Much to the duped King’s delight, the next morning he found Daniel alive and well. An angel of the Lord had shut the lions’ mouths.
Believers in the Lord Jesus Christ are warned that Satan as a roaring lion is seeking whom he may “devour.” We are warned to be sober and vigilant in the face of the pursuit by this adversary. (I Peter 5:8)
Noteworthy is the description and warnings in the Bible’s Old Testament regarding evil prophets and princes who are likened to roaring lions ravening their prey (souls of the godly ones…Psalm 22:13, Proverbs 28:15, Ezekiel 22:25, Zephaniah 3:3).
Great news for preyed upon pray-ers who are believers in the Lord JESUS: “Greater is He (the Spirit of God) that is in you, than he (a reference to the devil, Satan) that is in the world. (First John 4:4).
Be on full alert! You and I are the prey being warned and encouraged: Be a pray-er for one another (James 5:16)… a pray-er who won’t stop praying (I Thessalonians 5:16-18)… From prey, to pray-er, to victory … in JESUS!
PRAYER NUGGET: Father God, in the face of our fiery-trials and wickedness of the day … THANK YOU. You are our very present help in time of trouble (Psalm 46). We shall be still and KNOW, that You are God. Come on 2021!
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you!