JAKE ROBERTS: From prey to pray-er

I for sure wouldn’t want to be a rabbit.

Tonight, rabbit tracks at least 10 feet apart were left by a full-speed, leaping rabbit who obviously scurried across our wide-open snowy lawn. They are very vulnerable to the wise hooter in our trees as well as the neighborhood’s nocturnal felines out on prowl. And the temperature is in single digits tonight. SO glad to not be a rabbit.

Turns out WE are also indeed prey and we’re instructed to be pray-ers to Creator-God.

Daniel is one of my favorite people in the Bible. At a very young age he developed his squeaky-clean character that served him well his entire life.

As is typical for genuine and faithful followers of God, Daniel’s prayer-life quickly became a target for jealous folks in the king’s court. They prompted an edict that preyed upon his praying heart and love for God. Guilty! His death sentence was being confined to a den of lions. He became prey that night.

Unlike the bunny kingdom, Daniel DID have a prayer of a chance for survival. Much to the duped King’s delight, the next morning he found Daniel alive and well. An angel of the Lord had shut the lions’ mouths.