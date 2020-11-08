JAKE ROBERTS: Glazed bobber gaze

Did it again.
Thought the last river-trip was the season finale. It wasn’t.
Monday I once again found myself in a float boat guided by Gentle Ben on the North Platte river near Alcova, Wyoming.
We enjoyed a great break in the weather. The foot of snow had melted and temps now soared from below zero to comfy 70’s.
An unexpected gift paid for this final trip of the season (now more likely the finale). And again, it was a hoot scheduling through the guide service’s pair of “bosses”… MERT & MO. MERT = Mrs. Read The Emails and her hubby MO = Mr. Oars.
Though there were times when the wind picked up and impacted the fly line on the water, it was overall a really warm, terrific day.
No more green-seen-scenes as the Wyoming prairie is now brown and brittle.
Not many geese or ducks yet.
The cattle and antelope and mulies were all contentedly vying for their cud of the harsh riverside vegetation. These 4-legged feeders provide some pretty wonderful entertainment for us floating passers by.
You fellow fly-flingers out there know well that the grand task of flinging flies often includes the utilization of a “strike indicator.”
As I mentioned in a previous column, I’m just glad the wise and youthful guide calls the strike indicators by their official, technical redneck names… “bobbers.”
My bobber this day was a small very-orange round one. The day’s object would be to spend hours staring unflinchingly at the bobber while the guide enjoyed the surrounding serene cowboy panorama…I even volunteered to row the float for a helpful span of time to gaze at something other than the bobber. (Didn’t)
Catching rainbows calls for the flinger to be diligently focused, and alert enough to whip the fly-rod tip skyward at any slight bob of the bobber. Fairly often one of the deceptive bugs-on-the-line would instead snag a weed, also causing the bobber to twitch.
I was fairly adept at setting the hook on weeded twitches, then having to rid the fly-hook of it’s “pooh” ( Ben’s euphemism).
At my age I am often caught being neither alert nor quick enough to set the hook on a trout that had briefly taken the bait. I would hear Ben-the-guide offer his gentle “HIT it” when the bobber bobbed.
Of course whenever I heard this, it was sadly already too late. Sigh. Oh well!
At trip’s end my aging blue tri-focal-ized eyeballs were suffering from some pretty major bright-sun induced “bobber-glaze” (akin to gazing at the computer right now).
I “see” it as a disorder or some sort of syndrome which lends itself to a less molested fish population as a result. Yup, I’m hereby coining the term “bobber glaze syndrome” … BGS for short.
One of today’s greatest accomplishments was that I never even once had to hand a tangled web of fly line or leader line to the gentle guide to utilize his expertise in disentanglement. Not even once. YES!
The Bible expresses well the call to SET YOUR EYES on the prize and run to win. (1 Corinthians 9 and Phillipians 4) Psalm 101:3 Challenges … “I will set nothing wicked before my eyes”.
PRAYER NUGGET: “…let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which so easily ensnares us, and let us run with endurance the race that is set before us, looking (gazing) at JESUS, the author and finisher of our faith, Who for the joy that was set before Him endured the cross, despising the shame, and has sat down at the right hand of the throne of God.” (Hebrews 12:2)
Thank you JESUS!
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you!
All Bible references are from the NKJV
