JAKE ROBERTS: Glazed bobber gaze

As I mentioned in a previous column, I’m just glad the wise and youthful guide calls the strike indicators by their official, technical redneck names… “bobbers.”

My bobber this day was a small very-orange round one. The day’s object would be to spend hours staring unflinchingly at the bobber while the guide enjoyed the surrounding serene cowboy panorama…I even volunteered to row the float for a helpful span of time to gaze at something other than the bobber. (Didn’t)

Catching rainbows calls for the flinger to be diligently focused, and alert enough to whip the fly-rod tip skyward at any slight bob of the bobber. Fairly often one of the deceptive bugs-on-the-line would instead snag a weed, also causing the bobber to twitch.

I was fairly adept at setting the hook on weeded twitches, then having to rid the fly-hook of it’s “pooh” ( Ben’s euphemism).

At my age I am often caught being neither alert nor quick enough to set the hook on a trout that had briefly taken the bait. I would hear Ben-the-guide offer his gentle “HIT it” when the bobber bobbed.

Of course whenever I heard this, it was sadly already too late. Sigh. Oh well!