JAKE ROBERTS: Gulars, guides, amigos & grandeur

Frequently enough, however, you come up with some dark green moss dragging from at least one of the three flies. But, you still assume the twitch is caused by a fooled trout, not by the river bottom where the green moss grows. Thus, you were to ALWAYS set the hook when you saw the bobber twitch and to NEVER assume it’s the bottom or anything other than a colorful trout.

Seeing trumps hearing. SEE the twitch = raise the rod tip. HEAR “Yup” = sadly realize you were too late.,,again. Thus, “The bottom (of the river) is a myth”. Twitch, raise the rod-tip, set the hook, “Fish on!”

Man, is this a hoot!

If a menacing 60 mph wind gust blows your way, or if it’s time to motor (Sorta. Thanks Nick) to the next honey-hole, follow the instruction to strip your bugs in, sit back and enjoy the ride.