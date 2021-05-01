JAKE ROBERTS: Gulars, guides, amigos & grandeur

Well, it was back to the North Platte River again this week.
Treestands are great but, of no practical use for catching football-sized trout. Far preferred is a drift-boat equipped with sturdy leg braces and piloted by a strong, young, skillful guide who excels at plying oars with keen river-knowledge and careful treatment of his business partners (rainbow/brown trout).
The views of wildlife, Rocky Mountain panoramas and all things river is a sweet and spectacular reward for these precious hours spent drifting.
God made Solomon the wisest man of all. He excelled in the ways of the fish, the fowl and beasts. (1 Kings 4:29-34)
This day’s wisdom was centered around our strong young river guide named Nick Cinquina (that’s Italian). (https://platteriverguides.com/team-view/nick-cinquina/ ) Today’s two clients were one old guy in the rear seat and Dillon, the young nimble neophyte fly-fisherman in the front one. Nick taught us some wise truths.
One such nugget was “The bottom is a myth,” meaning that when your bobber twitched, you were to sharply raise the rod’s tip skyward …right NOW!
Nick’s declared “Yup!” meant he just saw your bobber twitch. When you raise the tip at his “yup”, it’s too late. The moral of the story: assume that every twitch is caused by a hungry trout mouthing one of your bugs.
Frequently enough, however, you come up with some dark green moss dragging from at least one of the three flies. But, you still assume the twitch is caused by a fooled trout, not by the river bottom where the green moss grows. Thus, you were to ALWAYS set the hook when you saw the bobber twitch and to NEVER assume it’s the bottom or anything other than a colorful trout.
Seeing trumps hearing. SEE the twitch = raise the rod tip. HEAR “Yup” = sadly realize you were too late.,,again. Thus, “The bottom (of the river) is a myth”. Twitch, raise the rod-tip, set the hook, “Fish on!”
Man, is this a hoot!
If a menacing 60 mph wind gust blows your way, or if it’s time to motor (Sorta. Thanks Nick) to the next honey-hole, follow the instruction to strip your bugs in, sit back and enjoy the ride.
These were times for witnessing God’s extraordinary Wyoming grandeur and wildlife. The mountainous environment just triggers your inner awe and provokes jaw-dropping “Wows!” YES! (Not to be confused with a you-missed-it “YUP!”) Nick’s bio (https://platteriverguides.com/team-view/nick-cinquina/) needs to be updated (He’s now 2 years older with a college degree). It speaks of his love for catching fish on the fly with friends and family, and later states that he strives to provide his “clients” with “a fun and informative experience on the water every day”.
On this day the old guy and his young friend started out as Nick’s clients. We finished the day exhausted and pumped… and part of a trio of amigos sharing some great laughs.
Client-Dillon and I stood overlooking the Grey Reef Dam spillway the night before. The low water had lured 67 large white pelicans to satisfy their daily lust for 4 pounds of fish. Large “gulars” scooped and swallowed the fish whole. Competition was fierce.
The day after, we would drift around bends and find little gular-gang clusters. Fortunately, there were plenty of rainbows responding to our swiftly raised rods, followed by safe and humane releases back into their watery habitat.
Hey Nick, “Ya done good!” Thank you, Amigo.
PRAYER NUGGET: Father, in the name of Your Son JESUS , thank YOU! Three amigos basked in the beauty and grandeur of Your creation this day. Gulars and fly rods have plied their wares. The glory is all Yours. We praise You. If it’s Your will, we’d like to do this again sometime…soon.
(All Bible quotes are from the NKJV)
Please remember … You are deeply loved!