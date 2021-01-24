JAKE ROBERTS: Habitual

Habitual, predictable, reliable. count on it, repetitive, habit-forming, breaking habits, habitat, 28 days, study, steady or even addictive … these terms trigger thoughts about how our life is lived.
Habits observed from a treestand include watching trails that have felt the bounce of prior travelers’ paws and hooves and turkey-trots with their tight skin and bones and toenails (claws…birds of prey have talons, but I’ve never seen their tracks on trails or snow). Hopes are high.
Tracks suggest that paws, claws and turkeys may well walk this trail once more. Maybe today, maybe in the next half-hour. Anticipation builds. Will there be a footprint-maker make its way through?
The predator is hunkered and hopeful. On alert!
Yet, on the other hand, if trail walks become too repetitive on the same trail, at about the same time each day, they become too predictable and can too easily lead to their demise.
The animal kingdom’s activity cycles around its need for food, water, rest and propagating the next generation of offspring.
Consequently, rivers, ponds, lakes and bedding areas, or roosts, can become productive ambush sites for an adversary that ranks higher on the food-chain. Foes can easily foil a day’s planned outing.
Predators lurk at every corner. They’re not in the habit of going hungry, and they are particularly well suited to their track-tasks at hand. If only prey could pray!
Good news, bad news. Some habits are good…some others, not so much.
If you’re a born-again believer in the Lord JESUS Christ your mind and heart have been stretched these past 10 months regarding your habits, breaking of habits and building new habits.
The body of Christ, the Church, is instructed in Hebrews 10:24, 25 as follows: “Let us hold fast the confession of our hope without wavering, for He who promised is faithful; and let us consider how to stimulate one another to love and good deeds, not forsaking our own assembling together, as is the “habit” of some, but encouraging one another; and all the more as you see the day drawing near.”
Our local body of believers (as well as churches nation and world wide) wrestle over this matter of “gathering” for worship.
Protocols for gathering have been changing like a March wind. Various authorities and church leaders have set standards, mandates, and parameters for gathering.
New practices (habits) have been encouraged and implemented. Old habits have been done away and new ones have been instituted.
Directives require mouth and nose coverings when gathered. Distance between attenders, quarantine practices, building capacities are all now factors for gathering.
During these 10 months we have witnessed deaths, grave illness, isolation, despair and disunity nationwide. But from my treestand a greater force has been at play.
Mainly hospital personnel, first-responders, churches, close-knit families and schools have been setting pace regarding the quality and safety of our gatherings … citizens, young and old alike. There are internet sites offering 203 good daily habits, 175 good habits, 50 good habits and more.
One of my primary observations is how long it takes to break and to form habits. There is a lot of agreement that the primary time frame is 28 days. (notice: this is a multiple of seven.
Nature abounds with multiples of sevens. The number 7 is used in the Bible as a number of completion or perfection).
When we function habitually there is much to gain … or lose. By and large, habits say a lot about a person. Can you realize and list your own list of habits, good and bad?
PRAYER NUGGET: Precious Father, please free our hearts, minds, bodies and wills to build the habit of once again gathering safely to magnify You …together…to worship You in spirit and in truth.
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you!
All Bible references are from the NKJV