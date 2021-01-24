JAKE ROBERTS: Habitual

Good news, bad news. Some habits are good…some others, not so much.

If you’re a born-again believer in the Lord JESUS Christ your mind and heart have been stretched these past 10 months regarding your habits, breaking of habits and building new habits.

The body of Christ, the Church, is instructed in Hebrews 10:24, 25 as follows: “Let us hold fast the confession of our hope without wavering, for He who promised is faithful; and let us consider how to stimulate one another to love and good deeds, not forsaking our own assembling together, as is the “habit” of some, but encouraging one another; and all the more as you see the day drawing near.”

Our local body of believers (as well as churches nation and world wide) wrestle over this matter of “gathering” for worship.

Protocols for gathering have been changing like a March wind. Various authorities and church leaders have set standards, mandates, and parameters for gathering.

New practices (habits) have been encouraged and implemented. Old habits have been done away and new ones have been instituted.

Directives require mouth and nose coverings when gathered. Distance between attenders, quarantine practices, building capacities are all now factors for gathering.