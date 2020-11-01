JAKE ROBERTS: It’s harvest time

The corn is brown and brittle and moisture content is approaching 15%. The beets are well on their way following defoliation, digging and hauling to the beet piles at the sugar factory…the “campaign” is well under way. Archery season has already harvested some pretty decent bucks.
The marigolds are prolific. Horse Chestnuts (buckeyes) have now littered lawns as the squirrels are scurrying as if there is no tomorrow…nervously they are pawing away in our lawns and flower beds to drop buckeye morsels into hiding for another day’s hunger search.
Livers and lungs and eyes and kidneys are daily being harvested from tragedy to meaningfully bring life and rejoicing to others.
Harvest crews and combines have been full throttle in quest of highest yields possible. It’s finally harvest season. Hail and dry weeks have indiscriminately rained down their spotty havoc.
Risks are high at harvest. Risk of injury, equipment breakdowns, volatile markets, fatigue and long hard hours of teamwork.
Primary income sources have waited to manifest themselves at this critical juncture. There’s an apprehensive edge as one waits for Fontanelle’s final bell.
Risk takers play the fickle futures. Farmers are gamblers. They roll their dice of risk/reward … now subject to the whims of weather, blight, pests and more. With measured risk they food-plot their next moves on hunches and bunches of hope.
Then comes that final sigh of relief. Harvest! If profits prevail, it was worth it. Bushels and barrels and bins and silos and cribs silently house the yields of harvest. So, what about next year?
We lived near a PHD psychologist in rural Wisconsin for 7 years whose primary study and expertise were focused on farm accidents. I was intrigued to hear him say the worst invention ever made for a tractor … was lights.
Many, if not most, of the accidents and injuries occur as a result of long, weary, sleepless, nighttime hours on a tractor with bright lights.
The Word of God is replete with wise harvest truths. “He who gathers in summer is a wise son; He who sleeps in harvest is a son who causes shame.” (Prov 10:5) “While the earth remains, seedtime and harvest, cold and heat, winter and summer, And day and night shall not cease.” (Gen 8:22) Exodus 23 speaks of the “Feast of Harvest” as a time of returning the first-fruits to the Lord.
The first 2 chapters of the book of Ruth relate a tender and terrific love story in a context of harvest. “Go to the ant, you sluggard! Consider her ways and be wise, which having no captain, overseer or ruler, Provides her supplies in the summer, And gathers her food in the harvest.” (Prov 6:6-8) In the end, HARVEST as we know and experience it is but a grand metaphor from God. He begins with something we get and relate to in order for us to make the leap of faith to comprehend something far more enduring as in the parable of the sower in Matt. 13; and the principle of ripe grain, a sickle and harvest (Mark 4:29). It’s time.
Revelation 14:15, 16 says “… another angel came out of the temple, crying with a loud voice to Him (JESUS) who sat on the cloud, “Thrust in Your sickle and reap, for the time has come for You to reap, for the harvest of the earth is ripe.” So He who sat on the cloud thrust in His sickle on the earth, and the earth was reaped”. Receive JESUS as your Savior now…harvest time nears.
PRAYER NUGGET: “Then He (JESUS) said to them, “The harvest truly is great, but the laborers are few; therefore pray the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into His harvest.” (Luke 10:2). Ready! Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming … I love you and am praying for you!
