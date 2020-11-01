JAKE ROBERTS: It’s harvest time

Then comes that final sigh of relief. Harvest! If profits prevail, it was worth it. Bushels and barrels and bins and silos and cribs silently house the yields of harvest. So, what about next year?

We lived near a PHD psychologist in rural Wisconsin for 7 years whose primary study and expertise were focused on farm accidents. I was intrigued to hear him say the worst invention ever made for a tractor … was lights.

Many, if not most, of the accidents and injuries occur as a result of long, weary, sleepless, nighttime hours on a tractor with bright lights.

The Word of God is replete with wise harvest truths. “He who gathers in summer is a wise son; He who sleeps in harvest is a son who causes shame.” (Prov 10:5) “While the earth remains, seedtime and harvest, cold and heat, winter and summer, And day and night shall not cease.” (Gen 8:22) Exodus 23 speaks of the “Feast of Harvest” as a time of returning the first-fruits to the Lord.