JAKE ROBERTS: It's my duty

The deceased man in the casket that day was a WW II vet. No family was present, nor any lifelong comrades either.

A few workers from the Vets home were present as a very small troop of folks who understood honor…and they paid it in cold, and personal discomfort.

Honor is indeed personal. It’s supposed to be. It’s intentional and never viewed as a sacrifice… “IT’S MY DUTY.”

So this week, as Veterans Day was once again launched in our midst to be acknowledged by many and yet to be met with a kind of ho-hum by many other folks,

Flags flew!

“Why are the flags out?” I heard from a number of out-of-tune inquirers.

Some asked out of ignorance (which is not particularly blissful), others simply out of surprise and apathy. There were yet others displaying a shallow ring of disgust from their words and aura. Where’s the honor? Sense of my duty?

The Bible’s second book of the law (Deuteronomy Chapter 5) lists God’s 10 commandments. The second has to do with a call to honor your mother and father,. That it may go well with you. Also Naaman in 2 Kings 5 was described as a great and honorable man.