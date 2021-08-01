JAKE ROBERTS: Just one sinner

Apparently, every bird and animal “sins” (misses the mark). Robins don’t always succeed at yanking a night crawler from its underground domain. Chickens don’t always make it to the other side of the road (nor for that matter do some coons, squirrels, deer, turkeys or skunks en route to becoming re-classified as “road-kill”).

On an even more serious and deadly note, we as humans miss the mark (SIN), and the consequence can be devastatingly eternal. “For all have sinned and “fall short” of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23).

Proverbs 7:7-23 gives us a portrayal of a young man devoid of understanding. In following the lust of his flesh, being duped by a harlot he is described as yieldingly going after her and ends up as an ox going to the slaughter, so an arrow strikes in his (boiler room) liver. … “as a bird hastens to the snare, he did not know it would cost his life.”

“There is a way that seems right to a man, but its end is the way of death.” (Proverbs 16:25)

“The wages of sin is death but the gift of God is eternal life, through JESUS Christ our Lord.” (Romans 6:23)

GRACE is the tremendous news in all of this! God says that, “He who covers his sins will not prosper, but whoever confesses and forsakes them will have mercy.” (Proverbs 28:13)