JAKE ROBERTS: Life on the bunny slope

As a teenager living next to a large Michigan marsh adjacent to thick woods and a swamp, I developed a fond appreciation for the world of bunnies and beagles.
Queenie and cottontail rabbits. The high-nosed, high-pitched baying into a frosty morning air brought double the chills and many thrills.
The sights and sounds invigorated the very soul of a naïve young man delighting himself in solitude.
I rarely shot a rabbit…I didn’t want to gut it, skin it, cook it and least of all…eat it. I mainly went for the sheer joy of watching the chase (the hare always won).
Later, as a ski instructor I became very familiar with the “bunny slope.” It was a real treat introducing skiing to raw beginners. The goal was to turn when you want, go at a safe speed, stop when and where you wanted and don’t fall.
Skiing is supposed to be fun. First days on a beginner’s hill (the bunny slope) were spent grinding away at the V-shaped snowplow (wedge or “pizza” formation). It was a safe, grueling and efficient way to get to the bottom.
Carving a right turn by setting the edge of your left ski and then back to the left…come to a stop. Once mastered (sorta) it was on to bringing the wedge to parallel. This is FUN!
With practice (doing the right things the right way) there comes a joy and confidence that “I can DO this!”
What a great metaphor for real life. It begins with a prone-positioned movement as a rug-rat to teeter-standing upright, to walking, to running and then climbing steep trails and trials.
Skiing isn’t always fun and under control, nor is life.
Have you encountered times in reading your Bibles when life begins to display a safe, secure and confident (not arrogant) walk in faith and faithfulness. In the “love chapter” (1 Corinthians 13:11-13) we are instructed that “ When I was a child, I spoke as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child; but when I became a man, I put away childish things. For now we see in a mirror, dimly, but then face to face. Now I know in part, but then I shall know just as I also am known. And now abide faith, hope, love, these three; but the greatest of these is love.”
We are headed up the mountain nearing the time when we will face eternity square on. Here it comes. Like it or not, ready or not, believe it or not.
The bunny slope is for our initiation into life. Then we move on to higher, faster, riskier and challenging times.
How is YOUR ride going? How does life look from YOUR treestand?
God knows you. Turns out, He knows everything. He knows our heart. And, He loves us with an everlasting, unchanging and faithful love.
We mature and grow…prepared for leaving the bunny hill to greater and more strenuous heights.
The will of God for our life is like the chairlifts and gondolas that save our energy during our ascent…our conserved energy now available to turn safely at a safe speed and conclude with a gratifying stop. WARNING: Some of us and at times, each of us, are “always learning and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth.” It’s time to ski away from the bunny slope.
PRAYER NUGGET: Thank you Lord JESUS for Your invitation to “come to Me all ye who are heavy laden, and I will give you rest” Lord, thank You for our bunny hill. Please lead us into paths of righteousness. Help us to learn and live and believe and trust You fully. You alone are our Way. Amen.
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you!
All Bible references are from the NKJV