JAKE ROBERTS: Life on the bunny slope

What a great metaphor for real life. It begins with a prone-positioned movement as a rug-rat to teeter-standing upright, to walking, to running and then climbing steep trails and trials.

Skiing isn’t always fun and under control, nor is life.

Have you encountered times in reading your Bibles when life begins to display a safe, secure and confident (not arrogant) walk in faith and faithfulness. In the “love chapter” (1 Corinthians 13:11-13) we are instructed that “ When I was a child, I spoke as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child; but when I became a man, I put away childish things. For now we see in a mirror, dimly, but then face to face. Now I know in part, but then I shall know just as I also am known. And now abide faith, hope, love, these three; but the greatest of these is love.”

We are headed up the mountain nearing the time when we will face eternity square on. Here it comes. Like it or not, ready or not, believe it or not.

The bunny slope is for our initiation into life. Then we move on to higher, faster, riskier and challenging times.

How is YOUR ride going? How does life look from YOUR treestand?