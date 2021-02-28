JAKE ROBERTS: Lost in a wilderness

Intentionally wandering in a wilderness with your wits and way being intact can be extraordinarily exhilarating. You know where you are and how to safely return to base camp. It’s a warm-fuzzy-feeling of awe and security. Lose your bearings, however, and the whole experience becomes fitfully frightening.
Is this a “been there, done that” recollection of a personal life experience?
Your growing state of confusion begins to sound your inner alarm system as a dark gloom worms its way into your very conscious awareness … you’re LOST! And it doesn’t have to be a wilderness.
My brother in law describes his blissful (defined as “perfectly happy’) snowshoe walk in a low-light delight. Seeing some large critter tracks up ahead he soon discovered he had just come upon his OWN tracks. Creepy feeling!
So, I’m backpacking all alone in Wyoming’s gorgeous and expansive Medicine Bow Wilderness. I had been there several times before.
My heavy backpack included 2 dozen cans of caffeine and sugar-laced Mt. Dew with several dozen more Hershey bars with almonds. I was bringing to our annual father-son camp-out these special treats for those who had come two days prior.
The further I hiked the less I recognized my surroundings. After trudging aimlessly, and already wired with 2 cans of Mt. Dew and 3 Hershey-with-almonds candy bars,
I eventually burst into a scenic hilltop panorama. Breath-taking! Yet and indeed, I was LOST!
Map-less and compass-less, I made myself a pledge that if I ever got outta this mess I would never do it again. Scoring high now on the “this was a very dumb-thing-to-do” scale I began my weary walk to only God knew where.
Mountian lions nearby? A pack of wolves? What if? Ultimately, as fortune and answered prayer played out, I spied a man walking in the far distance.
I futilely whistled into the wind. Oh great! As he disappeared from sight I made this rapid-heart-beat-paced bee-line to where I last saw him.
There was a meager trail. I took it and hollered at the top of my lungs. Gratefully, he emerged … it’s one of the dads.
YES! I had a shameful confession to make concerning crossing his path. Not long after, I was with the other happy campers.
The ensuing ribbing was borderline brutal but I didn’t care as I watched them gleefully digging in to their soda pop and chocolates. They just realized that civilization had luckily come their way.
I was a hero…and a chump…and maybe the happiest happy camper. The sun was now setting.
Did I learn anything? Time will tell.
One thing for sure … I REALLY enjoy not being lost!
“Wilderness” in the Bible was never your basic play-date. Once liberated, Moses was miraculously on the other side of the Wilderness.
He and his Denver-sized entourage of escapees were now safely through the Red Sea. Certain destruction by Pharaoh’s swords and charioteers had just been averted!.
That wilderness was now behind, the Wilderness of Shur was just ahead. (Exodus chapters 10-15)
JESUS, following His baptism by John the Baptist, would be led by the SPIRIT to a 40-day fast in a Satan-infested Wilderness. (Matthew chapter 4)
Oh how JESUS loves you and me! Many prayers have recently been uttered from this old treestand chatter-er. COVID and its crusted compliance to keep our distance, don’t breathe on me, get shots, hide your face and No visitors allowed, is a new grip on life
My pastor-friend in Estes Park recited his legal rights as a pastor attempting a loving, shepherding visit. The doorkeeper was firm … “NOT HERE”!
I once was lost but now am found. AMAZING GRACE we sing!
PRAYER NUGGET: Precious Heavenly Father, we love You, too! Come quickly, LORD JESUS!
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you!