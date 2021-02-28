JAKE ROBERTS: Lost in a wilderness

Intentionally wandering in a wilderness with your wits and way being intact can be extraordinarily exhilarating. You know where you are and how to safely return to base camp. It’s a warm-fuzzy-feeling of awe and security. Lose your bearings, however, and the whole experience becomes fitfully frightening.

Is this a “been there, done that” recollection of a personal life experience?

Your growing state of confusion begins to sound your inner alarm system as a dark gloom worms its way into your very conscious awareness … you’re LOST! And it doesn’t have to be a wilderness.

My brother in law describes his blissful (defined as “perfectly happy’) snowshoe walk in a low-light delight. Seeing some large critter tracks up ahead he soon discovered he had just come upon his OWN tracks. Creepy feeling!

So, I’m backpacking all alone in Wyoming’s gorgeous and expansive Medicine Bow Wilderness. I had been there several times before.

My heavy backpack included 2 dozen cans of caffeine and sugar-laced Mt. Dew with several dozen more Hershey bars with almonds. I was bringing to our annual father-son camp-out these special treats for those who had come two days prior.