JAKE ROBERTS: Migratory splashers

Well, the Roberts Migratory Bird Spa has been in overload. Our small fountain and two bird baths have had constant visitors.
I’m learning that Robins flock to water right now en route to their winter pastures and warmer southern worm holdings. They are competitive, loud and a sheer joy to watch as they drink their fill and splash their preened feathers. And they’re very vociferous about it all. And, they’re not the only ones.
The screaming blackbirds are also stopping by the spa on their sojourn as well. When they alight on the baths all the others scatter. Once they depart, it’s now open gym for the bird-pygmies … the sparrows and the finches. As these blackbirds go airborne, they delight onlookers with their erratic flight patterns.
How often have you driven down the road and observed a big black patch of these blackbirds (starlings, grackles) in the sky? Then the patch quickly and nearly disappears. They seem to synchronize with one another.
Big black patch,…no patch at all…then the patch blackens the horizon once more…and disappears again. Fascinating!
And when in a treestand this time of year a herd of black birds will come screaming into my quiet refuge… talk about disturbing the peace! It’s LOUD!
I love being there.
Back at the spa the sparrows are tiptoe-ing their way around the baths and finally do the full splash when secure enough in their little bird brains to take the plunge.
Finches on the other hand are heavy drinkers but avoid taking a dip into the too-deep waters. They’re just too small for the task. And this week another splasher appeared, one which I had never before seen nor imagined … a robin for sure…albino! It was intriguing and pretty magnificent to see.
Oh, I still stuff peanuts into the holes all around the spa rims. (Originally, to woo the local cloister of squirrels).
Confession: I sometimes take a big peanut and squish one end of it into a bird bath hole so it just barely fits into the hole. Mission accomplished.
The blue jays get aggravated after about three attempts to remove the stuck peanut. (Noteworthy: all the peanuts are gone).
Speaking of splasher birds, my thoughts waft back to northern lakes in Michigan where God usually assigns one territorial pair of nesting loons per each small lake. When spooked, a loon dives beneath the water’s surface. I confess to being a spooker.
We’d power the boat over to where the loon had just dived. It seemed a long amount of time but eventually, the loon would resurface…a long ways away and never in the direction we predicted. Their plaintiff gargly warbles were both beautiful and haunting.
It was a great joy to see and hear these splashing loons on those pre-migration cool and crispy fall mornings.
Invariably my thoughts go to THE Creator God. All of the marvelous animal kingdom is the product of His incredible power and imagination.
The Bible says that ex-nihilo (from nothing) He spoke creation into existence. The Lord JESUS is the Word that became flesh and dwelt among us. (John 1:1) And this truth about JESUS … ” He is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn over all creation. For by Him all things were created that are in heaven and that are on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or dominions or principalities or powers. All things were created through Him and for Him. And He is before all things, and in Him all things consist. And He is the head of the body, the church, Who is the beginning, the firstborn from the dead, that in all things He may have the preeminence.”
PRAYER NUGGET: FATHER, thank You in JESUS’s name!
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you!
All Bible references are from the NKJV
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!