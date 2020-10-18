JAKE ROBERTS: Migratory splashers

The Bible says that ex-nihilo (from nothing) He spoke creation into existence. The Lord JESUS is the Word that became flesh and dwelt among us. (John 1:1) And this truth about JESUS … ” He is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn over all creation. For by Him all things were created that are in heaven and that are on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or dominions or principalities or powers. All things were created through Him and for Him. And He is before all things, and in Him all things consist. And He is the head of the body, the church, Who is the beginning, the firstborn from the dead, that in all things He may have the preeminence.”