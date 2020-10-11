JAKE ROBERTS: Motion detectors

Motion matters. Detecting motion matters. Not so much in the way that black lives matter, or white lives, or all lives mattering (for that matter) or simply those lives moving in security and nourishment during fetal development … dependently swimming deep within the amazing amniotic waters of Mom’s womb (all the while attached to her life chord connecting mom and baby. Motion matters.
It exists and is dynamic and real and visible and largely measurable. It calls for minds to process motion through the intricate array of causes for such motion.
So, just what does motion serve or mean or indicate? How is it detected? And, once motion has been detected, our minds move rapidly to actively assess whether the motion is a natural motion of a living person or animal or from some other cause. And then it sorts out friend or foe, or maybe it’s just the wind.
I really enjoy four wind spinners in our back yard. The slightest glance lets one know right away whether the wind is blowing, from which direction and if it’s a strong wind or not.
Similarly, the neighbor’s tree is also terrific at detecting motion; and because wind is invisible, it can only be heard, detected and measured by its whistles and howls and rustling leaves.
It’s kind of a hoot…we had motion detecting lights installed on our garage. So in the middle of the night when we’re up doing what old folks often do, you’ll frequently see those garage lights come on.
AHA!
Quickly, I split the slats of our blinds to detect what culprit made the motion (sounds like something out of parliamentary procedure … ROBERTS Rules of Order, of course).
In the heat of the summer, June bugs or millers or other moths can be the “lighting-bugs” (Groan as you wish). Often it’s a neighbor’s cat, or a cottontail, or coons or a creepy, cautious ‘possum that lights up our driveway. I view them as the unique form of animal appropriately labeled “city-slicker critters”.
When family or friends walk the walk to our front door after dark, the motion detector moves into action and lights their path well.
So far, we’ve had no unwelcomed intruders to be detected.
Seasoned deer hunters are adept at noticing slight motions…maybe a white patch, a horizontal shape, sounds on leaves, twigs snapping, fawns bleating, bucks grunting, ears or tails twitching. While observing the animal kingdom detecting motion often serves as evidence of the presence of something living.
A wife’s body language (motions): I’m told there are 250,000 individual forms of it. It’s Hubby’s responsibility to learn them all. Sigh. After 55 years with Precious, I may have detected a few.
Nicodemus, a Pharisee who secretly came to JESUS under cover of night was told “Most assuredly, I say to you, unless one is born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God.” Nicodemus said to Him, “How can a man be born when he is old? Can he enter a second time into his mother’s womb and be born?”
Jesus answered, “Most assuredly, I say to you, unless one is born of water and the Spirit, he cannot enter the kingdom of God. That which is born of the flesh is flesh, and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit. Do not marvel that I said to you, ‘You must be born again.’ The wind blows where it wishes, and you hear the sound of it, but cannot tell where it comes from and where it goes. So is everyone who is born of the Spirit.” (John 3:3-8) The ultimate in detecting motion. Are you born again?
PRAYER NUGGET: FATHER, thank You in JESUS’s name for being life’s awesome motion detector!
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you!
All Bible references are from the NKJV
