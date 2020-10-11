JAKE ROBERTS: Motion detectors

Motion matters. Detecting motion matters. Not so much in the way that black lives matter, or white lives, or all lives mattering (for that matter) or simply those lives moving in security and nourishment during fetal development … dependently swimming deep within the amazing amniotic waters of Mom’s womb (all the while attached to her life chord connecting mom and baby. Motion matters.

It exists and is dynamic and real and visible and largely measurable. It calls for minds to process motion through the intricate array of causes for such motion.

So, just what does motion serve or mean or indicate? How is it detected? And, once motion has been detected, our minds move rapidly to actively assess whether the motion is a natural motion of a living person or animal or from some other cause. And then it sorts out friend or foe, or maybe it’s just the wind.

I really enjoy four wind spinners in our back yard. The slightest glance lets one know right away whether the wind is blowing, from which direction and if it’s a strong wind or not.

Similarly, the neighbor’s tree is also terrific at detecting motion; and because wind is invisible, it can only be heard, detected and measured by its whistles and howls and rustling leaves.