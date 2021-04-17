JAKE ROBERTS: No joke

I had a friend share from a devotional he read this morning. It was about the metaphor of comparing marriage to a classic pristine vintage automobile.

The gist of it centered around the question, “What if we only owned one car in our lifetime?” How must we car(e) for it?

I ponder much and hard in my treestand.

My Precious has lovingly stood by my side for 60 years (including a 3-year courtship). We agreed early on to never joke about two things…1) divorce and 2) our love for each other.

We avoided conversations of the sort that would say, “If you really loved me then you would ____________” followed by laughter and a “JK” (just kidding). Or, if you keep that up, that’ll be grounds for divorce.” Haha, JK.

I’ve come to deeply value the solitude of my treestand. It’s quality think-time. Time to ponder. Time to make irreversible decisions.

Shooting for an end-game evaluation resulting in no regrets.

I am truly awestruck with the pristine condition and beauty of my vintage wife, Precious! I don’t think there’s anything I wouldn’t do for her.