JAKE ROBERTS: On the ground (OTG)

As Jesus was betrayed and about to be arrested there’s no record of His being commanded by the soldiers to get on the ground. Instead, the record shows that “JESUS therefore, knowing all things that would come upon Him, went forward and said to them, “Whom are you seeking?”

They answered Him, “Jesus of Nazareth.” JESUS said to them, “I am He.” And Judas, who betrayed Him, also stood with them. Now when He said to them, “I am He,” they drew back and fell OTG.

I love that scene. It’s the arresters that fall OTG.

God loved us so much that it was His Son’s blood that fell on the ground for us (the four gospels are quoted above). If we believe that JESUS died and rose again and confess that JESUS is LORD we will be saved. I believe that. Do you? Are you saved?

PRAYER NUGGET: Father thank you for loving us this much! Thank you for creating the ground. Soil for seeds, forming Adam from clay and breathing life into Him. From the ground up…we live!

Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you!

All Bible references are from the NKJV