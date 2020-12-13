JAKE ROBERTS: On the ground (OTG)

Soon after a commercial airplane lands and is taxiing to the gate, the passengers’ cell phones come out en masse and calls and messaging begins.
I typically punch mine to say “OTG Denver” (or wherever). And though I prayed for, thanked God in advance for and trusted Him for the flight … I admit to always breathing a sigh of relief … every time!
History shows that not all landings are safe. In addition to tensions during flight there is also and ALWAYS an incredible sense of awe…the sun, cloud formations, other planes zooming by, the comforts (or maybe not-so-comforts) and the amazing views of the ground (and sometimes wishing I was on it).
Though deeply appreciating travel by air, I’m most at home OTG.
Being OTG while hunting is a remarkable experience; yet, I much prefer being in a treestand.
There are no short-cuts getting seated 18 feet above ground in the treestand.
The stealthy OTG hikes to and from the stand can be critical to the success of the hunt. This walk typically has a before-daylight or after-dark entrance or exit and these OTG walks in the dark can be a bit edgy.
Is there a mountain lion aware of my presence, or a white-striped eau-de-skunk sizing me up, or a deer frozen in full alert and ready to throw its white flag, sounding a snorted declaration…BUSTED!.
Has the hunt been ruined?
Deer, fox, coyote and beaver are all OTG critters. Felines, coons, ‘possum and tree rats (squirrels) are all OTG-ers equipped with capable claws for hustling their bodies up a tree. And birds, of course, go ground-bound, air-borne or tree-branch-gripped whenever there is a whim for them to do so.
“Boots on the ground” describes military deployments to foreign countries. During an apprehension of a criminal the police often command for them to “GET ON THE GROUND”!
I am fascinated when I read the plight of a man whom God describes as, “my servant Job (pronounced “jobe”) … a blameless and upright man, one who fears God and shuns evil?” (Job 1:8).
In Job’s awful Satan-provoked-adversity three friends come to his side and for seven days and nights are seated with him “on the ground”. Not a one spoke to him during that time for they “saw that his grief was great”. {Job 1:13)
Forgiving an adulteress woman JESUS wrote OTG.
Healing a blind man JESUS spat OTG.
In miraculously feeding thousands He commanded that they be seated OTG.
And in preparation for his crucifixion we read that JESUS fell on the ground, and prayed that if it were possible, the hour might pass from Him.
As Jesus was betrayed and about to be arrested there’s no record of His being commanded by the soldiers to get on the ground. Instead, the record shows that “JESUS therefore, knowing all things that would come upon Him, went forward and said to them, “Whom are you seeking?”
They answered Him, “Jesus of Nazareth.” JESUS said to them, “I am He.” And Judas, who betrayed Him, also stood with them. Now when He said to them, “I am He,” they drew back and fell OTG.
I love that scene. It’s the arresters that fall OTG.
God loved us so much that it was His Son’s blood that fell on the ground for us (the four gospels are quoted above). If we believe that JESUS died and rose again and confess that JESUS is LORD we will be saved. I believe that. Do you? Are you saved?
PRAYER NUGGET: Father thank you for loving us this much! Thank you for creating the ground. Soil for seeds, forming Adam from clay and breathing life into Him. From the ground up…we live!
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you!
All Bible references are from the NKJV
