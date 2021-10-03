JAKE ROBERTS: Outta my comfort zone

I often hear a reluctance from some folks to move out on anything that seems too risky, too unfamiliar or just too difficult. The reaction is simple. “That’s just too far outta my comfort zone.” So, why not give it a try? Just because … “that’s way outta my comfort zone.”
D. Jake Roberts is the assistant pastor at Monument Bible Church in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Before semi-retiring in 2010 he served as the lead …
My son-in-law just sent a photo of a bobcat soft-pawing its way across the company’s paved parking lot. The rabbit slumping limply out of the bobcat’s mouth surely died being outta its comfort zone. From my treestand, I’ve observed loudly chirping birds that knew that they were the intended prey of a swooping, flying predator. That is outta their comfort zone. A fawn running full-tilt being pursued by a passionate and apparently hungry coyote painted a scene for me saying that it was outta its comfort zone.
Mathematics is a passion for some, a bane for others. I was a math major and taught it. Yet, Calculus is not in my comfort zone. Is the kitchen your comfort zone? Garage? Dining room? She-shed? Woods? Mountains? Babies? Rug rats? The restaurant (fast food order, sit-down dining, exquisite dining)? Confronting someone when offended?
I confess that when it comes to treestands, I was twice super outta my comfort zone. Once was when I was 14 feet off the ground, testing the setting of a new kind of stand. By lowering my legs and putting pressure on the bottom foot plate … kind of a soft bounce. I was immediately on the ground … grateful to have survived. I was reminded of the truth that, “The angel of the lord encamps all around those who fear Him, and delivers them.” (Psalm 34:7) Good thing I fear the lord.
The second treestand occasion was when I was comfortably seated and full of anticipation, I heard from across the meadow, “DAAAAAAD!” My son was screaming for me as loud as he could. It was back when we climbed by placing our feet on steel steps screwed into the tree. The last and highest step gave way to my son’s weight. He dropped on his back 15 feet to the ground, totally uninjured. Thank God!
Psalm 34:7 proved true once more. I’m incapable of finding words to express this moment of a shattered comfort zone. Thoughts of being a failure as a dad poured sharply through my very heart and soul. Oh , God!
What have we done that has changed since that awful moment? For one, we no longer use those screw-in steps. Being much more safety-minded, it’s my privilege now to enjoy scoping the area from entirely different “ladder stands.” Bolted, braced and strapped snuggly to the tree and using a very sturdy set of steel rungs it’s a confident climb to the platform and cushioned seat wide enough for two.
Ahhh, comfort zone. My heart soars like an eagle. I see what I can’t from the ground, My thoughts are higher now. And, I am fully reminded of GOD and His Word: “For as the heavens are higher than the earth, So are My ways higher than your ways, And My thoughts than your thoughts.
“For as the rain comes down, and the snow from heaven, And do not return there, But water the earth, And make it bring forth and bud, That it may give seed to the sower And bread to the eater, So shall My word be that goes forth from My mouth; It shall not return to Me void, But it shall accomplish what I please, And it shall prosper in the thing for which I sent it.” (Isaiah 55:9-11)