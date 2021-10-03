JAKE ROBERTS: Outta my comfort zone

The second treestand occasion was when I was comfortably seated and full of anticipation, I heard from across the meadow, “DAAAAAAD!” My son was screaming for me as loud as he could. It was back when we climbed by placing our feet on steel steps screwed into the tree. The last and highest step gave way to my son’s weight. He dropped on his back 15 feet to the ground, totally uninjured. Thank God!

Psalm 34:7 proved true once more. I’m incapable of finding words to express this moment of a shattered comfort zone. Thoughts of being a failure as a dad poured sharply through my very heart and soul. Oh , God!

What have we done that has changed since that awful moment? For one, we no longer use those screw-in steps. Being much more safety-minded, it’s my privilege now to enjoy scoping the area from entirely different “ladder stands.” Bolted, braced and strapped snuggly to the tree and using a very sturdy set of steel rungs it’s a confident climb to the platform and cushioned seat wide enough for two.

Ahhh, comfort zone. My heart soars like an eagle. I see what I can’t from the ground, My thoughts are higher now. And, I am fully reminded of GOD and His Word: “For as the heavens are higher than the earth, So are My ways higher than your ways, And My thoughts than your thoughts.